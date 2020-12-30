SPRINGFIELD – Region 4 in the state's Illinois Regional COVID-19 Resurgence Plan has posted nine days of COVID-19 patient decreases in hospitals, a positive. On December 27, the seven-day positivity rate for the region was 12.1 percent.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Macoupin County. The Macoupin County deaths were two males in their 70s.

Macoupin County has had 3,236 positive COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths to date.

Madison County has had 21,860 total COVID-19 cases and 359 deaths, Jersey County has had a total of 1,965 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, Greene County has had 1,109 total COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths and Calhoun County has 378 total cases and one death. St. Clair County has had 18,859 total COVID-19 cases and 324 deaths.

Madison County's seven-day positivity rate has dropped to 11.93 percent.

IDPH reported 7,374 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 178 additional deaths.

This is the statewide summary of COVID-19-related deaths in past 24 hours: