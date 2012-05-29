Scholarship winners Erick'el Johnson, Jordan McNab and Jessica Lee attended the Community Leaders Dinner, recognized by the CAP as future leaders.

The Community Advisory Panel (CAP) of the Wood River Refinery program recently awarded five scholarships to area high school students bound for college. This is the fifth year in a row that CAP has awarded scholarships to student leaders for their achievements.

Selected by a committee of independent CAP members, winners were chosen based on academic achievement, community service and commitment, and financial need. Each recipient will receive a one-time $800 award. Winners may use their CAP scholarship to attend any accredited educational college or university of their choice.

The 2012 recipients are:

* Jessica Barnes - Civic Memorial High School

* Jordan Fox - East Alton - Wood River High School

* Erick'el Johnson - Alton High School

* Jessica Lee - East Alton - Wood River High School

* Jordan McNab - East Alton - Wood River High School

Winners were recognized during the end-of-year award recognition ceremonies at their schools, as well as at the Community Leaders Dinner hosted by the CAP at Wood River Refinery on May 23rd.

The Wood River Refinery CAP was started in August 2003 and has since expanded to 23 members, including 18 community representatives and five refinery employees. The mission of the CAP is to strengthen both the refinery and community by:

* facilitating open communication, understanding, and sensitivity;

* educating the refinery about the needs of the community and educating the community about the refinery's operations and its role in the community;

* offering balanced advice and feedback on issues of mutual importance;

* and supporting community outreach programs and events.

For more information on CAP, visit www.woodriverrefineryCAP.com.

