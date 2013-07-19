Fall soccer season is gearing up to start in September. Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is looking for both experienced and non-experienced soccer referees. Games will be played from the beginning of September through the end of October on Tuesday/Thursday nights and Saturday mornings/afternoons. Compensations will be $15 per game with games lasting between 40-60 minutes. To apply, applicants must be at least 15 years of age. All prospective referees will be required to attend the mandatory referee clinic on Sunday, August 25 from 5-7pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street. Applications can be picked up at the Susnig Center or downloaded at http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/employment.htm and returned on or before Thursday, August 22, 2013.

For more information, please contact JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

