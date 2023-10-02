ALTON – Refabulosed Relics, 615 East Broadway in Alton, has definitely earned a “high five.”

On a chilly rainy afternoon in October of 2018, Christy Hellrung opened her doors to the public for the first time. So many things have changed since this day, and yet the “little business that could” has weathered the storms. From street closures for sewer/rainwater separations to COVID, and now ongoing construction across the street and an unpredictable economy, Hellrung says her business’s survival is certainly a cause for celebration.

“We are a vintage, secondhand boutique specializing in home decor, architectural salvage, fashion accessories, toys and so much more,” Hellrung said. “We’ve been serving the Riverbend area for five years now. Our mission is to re-love and reuse vintage items to keep them out of our landfills.”

The idea started as a space to paint furniture in the back room, dedicating the front for pickup. Eventually, the inventory worked its way to the forefront, with painted furniture, vintage wares and architectural salvage.

The building has been in the family since 1937. The space was formerly occupied by Hellrung Insurance, Taxes and Real Estate. The building has also housed a former savings and loan, a dance studio, and bookkeeping offices. In 2021, it was awarded “Most Improved Storefront '' by Alton Main Street. Now the next exciting step is to expand again to the other side of the building.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, Refabuloused Relics has planned a series of special events and promotions for its valued customers. “During our anniversary month of October, we are collecting regular size bags of pet food for 5A’s Animal Rescue in return for a 15% off discount off your entire purchase,” Hellrung said. “Treats and litter are also welcome.

Residents are asked to join an anniversary celebration on Oct. 21 for a day filled with giveaways and refreshments.

"We want to celebrate with the community that has made our success possible," Hellrung said. "We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers who have supported us over the past five years. This anniversary is a testament to our hard work and dedication, and we look forward to many more years of serving our wonderful community."

As part of the celebration, Refabuloused Relics invites customers, media, and the public to join in the festivities and share memories and experiences on social media using the hashtag #RefabulousedRelics5Years. For more information, visit www.refabulousedrelics. com , call (618) 795-4556, or email at refabulousedrelics@gmail. com,