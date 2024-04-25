EDWARDSVILLE - Riley Nelson had another big day inside the circle, allowing two unearned runs on two hits, striking out 13, while Reese McNamara had a pair of hits and a RBI as Edwardsville got past Collinsville 4-2 in a Southwestern Conference softball game played at the Edwardsville Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The win put the Tigers at 14-5 for the season, while the Kahoks fell to 4-16 in their second loss of the season to Edwardsville. The Tigers won at the Collinsville Sports Complex 5-2 on Mar. 28.

Edwardsville struck first in the opening inning, starting with Brooke Burris drawing a walk, but was forced at second by Sophia Antonini's grounder. Jillian Lane then walked, and Grace Oertle hit a sacrifice fly to center, with Antonini scoring from second, and Lane going to third, making the score 1-0 for the Tigers.

Edwardsville extended its lead in the second, starting with a one-out double by McNamara, then courtesy runner Amelia Wilfong scored on a double to right by Audrey De La Torre-Cruz to put the Tigers up 2-0. Jillian Hawkes drew a walk, and one out later, after De La Torre-Cruz was picked off second, Burris reached on an error by the second baseman, allowing Hawkes to score to make it 3-0.

In the Edwardsville third, Oertle walked with one out, and another out later, went to second on a Madi Kolakowski hit, then scored on a RBI single by McNamara, advancing Kolakowski to third and mad it 4-0.

Collinsville struck back in the fourth, starting with Lexi Rafalowski reaching on an error by the left fielder, Rafalowski going to second, then scoring on a sacrifice bunt by Faith Fairchild, sending Fairchild to second. One out later, Fairchild went to third when Katie Bardwell reached on a dropped third strike, then Emma Hylton drove in Fairchild with a RBI infield single to make the score 4-2.

It would be as close as the Kahoks would get, as Nelson shut the door, retiring the final 10 batters in order to take the 4-2 win for Edwardsville.

Edwardsville hosts Granite City on Thursday, then plays host to Pleasant Hill on Friday, and is at Belleville West next Tuesday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Kahoks are home to Belleville West on Thursday at the Collinsville Sports Complex, then plays at Alton on next Tuesday, and hosts East St. Louis next Thursday, May 2, with all game set to start at 4:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

