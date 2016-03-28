SPRINGFIELD - Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is sponsoring legislation, House Bill 6111, to provide one-half priced concealed carry permit fees for veterans. The discount will be applied to the cost of new licenses and renewal fees. Currently, the cost for a new license or renewal is $150 for five years for Illinois residents.

The concealed carry law in Illinois states that an individual must meet the following criteria to apply:

Applicant is at least 21 years old.

Has a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card.

Has not been convicted or found guilty of a misdemeanor involving the threat of physical force or violence to any person within the past 5 years.

Has not had 2 or more violations related to driving while under the influence of alcohol, other drugs, intoxicating compounds within the past 5 years.

Are not subject to a pending arrest warrant, prosecution or proceeding for an offense or action that could lead to disqualification to own or possess a firearm.

Has not been in a residential or court-ordered treatment for alcoholism, alcohol detoxification, or drug treatment within the past 5 years.

“This bill is a way to give back to those who have served and sacrificed so much for our freedoms,” stated Rep. Bourne. “Illinoisans are proud of their veterans and this is another way that the citizens can say ‘thank you’ to them.”

Representative Bourne would also like to encourage veterans and all residents to call her district office in Litchfield at (217)324-5200 if they need assistance applying for a concealed carry license. She asks that you make an appointment with her office after completing training and she looks forward to helping you obtain your license.

