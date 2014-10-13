Collinsville, IL, October 13, 2014 ?Redmon Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency located in Collinsville, Ill., was recently voted #1 Insurance Agent in Collinsville by Suburban Journal Readers. This is an

annual reader¹s choice award the agency has won in past years, including 2007, 2009 ­ 2012, and now 2014.

"We are extremely pleased to again be recognized by our clients and local residents for our customer service, products and services. We work very hard for each of our clients because we know their personal and business needs are as individualized as the variety of insurance products we offer," states Kai Redmon, owner of Redmon Insurance Agency and a third generation insurance agent. "We¹re proud to carry on the tradition of honesty,

integrity and superior customer service that my grandfather, Gant Redmon, started in 1945. We offer our sincerest gratitude to everyone in Collinsville and surrounding communities that voted for us!"

Redmon Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency offering insurance products and services for individuals, families and businesses from such companies as Erie Insurance, Pekin Insurance, Auto-Owners

Insurance, Progressive, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Travelers, The Hartford, Unitrin, Classic Collectors, Foremost Insurance Group, and other insurance markets. For more information on auto, home, life, health and business

insurance offerings, please visit Redmon Insurance Agency at www.redmonagency.com or call 618-344-0381.

---