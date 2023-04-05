GODFREY - The Nature Institute (TNI), located at 2213 South Levis Lane in Godfrey, Illinois, will be showing movies outdoors on the front lawn of the Talahi Lodge, once a month, starting April 27. The movies will be presented free of charge, with donations accepted. Each film will be shown around the quarter moon during the month, so donations are encouraged in the form of quarters ($.25), but all donations of any denomination will be accepted. Attendees will need to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Snacks and drinks will not be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own. No alcohol is permitted.

Join us on the following dates to watch these Classic Films:

- April 27 at 8:00 pm - My Man Godfrey (1936)

- May 11 at 8:30 pm - ‘Till the Clouds Roll By (1946)

- June 8 at 8:30 pm - The Snows of Kilimanjaro (1952)

- July 25 at 8:30 pm - A Bug’s Life (1998) (Sponsored by Hayner Public Library)

- August 24 at 8:00 pm - One Eyed Jacks (1961)

- September 23 at 7:30 pm - The Great St. Louis Bank Robbery (1959)

- October 5 at 7:00 pm - Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Learn more about each film chosen on The Nature Institute’s website. You will find a short synopsis and can find the trailer for movies that have one. Also, each month prior to the feature film, TNI will be showing an episode of the classic 1944 movie serial, “Captain America.” Be sure to attend every movie night so you don’t miss an episode!

Note: Sustained winds of more than 10 MPH as well as rainy weather will require cancellation. Cancellations will be announced on our website and Facebook page. Learn more about Classic Flicks for Conservation and other upcoming events, by visiting www.TheNatureInstitute.org. You may also reach the TNI office at (618) 466-9930 or info@thenatureinstitute.org.

