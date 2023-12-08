ALTON - Alton's boys wrestling team is always prepared under top-notch head coach Eric Roberson. The Redbirds faced a very talented Roxana Shells squad on Wednesday and lost 56-18, but up and down the lineup showed great potential for the future.

Freshman Trey Skelton at 113 was a standout for the Redbirds with a victory and has "great potential," his coach says. Marshall Skelton also was solid at 138 and Phuong Tran at 145 also had a strong outing against the Shells, Coach Roberson said.

Coach Roberson said Roxana has a very good team this year and on Wednesday, his Redbirds were just obviously outmatched and overpowered.

"Our teams right now are in two very different places," he said. "Roxana has a team that could do well in the postseason, whereas my team does have some individuals with postseason goals. We are young and inexperienced, starting many freshmen and sophomores, and we are going to have to go through some growing pains for a while, but my wrestlers are continuously learning and working hard and keeping a positive attitude.

"I will continue to coach them hard and teach them. We are not at the point where we can make adjustments. We just have to keep working through the technique system with long-term goals in mind."