ALTON 84, BELLEVILLE EAST 59:

The Alton Redbirds put on a dunk exhibition in the first half against Belleville, slamming one after another to set the pace of the game and overpower the Maroons.



Carlos Anderson and Bryan Hudson both had slam dunks in the first quarter, then Anderson, Hudson, Darius Edwards and Maurice Edwards each had dunks in the second quarter for Alton.

Four players scored in double figures as Alton ran past Belleville East 84-59 in a Southwestern Conference game Friday night in Alton.

The Redbirds ran out to a 40-26 lead at halftime and expanded on it throughout the second half for the win.

Bryan Hudson had 18 points for Alton; Carlos Anderson and Demonte Wigfall had 12 points and Isaiah Thurmond had 11 points.

The Redbirds are now 20-4 overall and 8-2 in the Southwestern Conference.

The Lancers (8-14 overall, 2-9 SWC) were led by Kimon Chapman with 13 points, with EnRico Sylvester and Brady Schanuel with 11 points each.

