ALTON - After last Friday's Southwestern Conference game against Belleville East was cancelled due to a medical emergency, the Redbirds' boys basketball team was back at home Monday night hosting the SIUE Charter Cougars.

Alton improved to 6-4 on the season after a 93-60 win.

It was the first time the Redbirds have scored 90-plus points since a 94-61 win over Cahokia in the Centralia Holiday Tournament back on Dec. 30, 2014.

Alton kicked Monday's game open with a 10-2 run and set the tone early. Alex Macias scored the first seven points for Alton before Semaj Stampley knocked down a three-pointer.

The Redbirds ended the first quarter on a 12-point run to go ahead 22-4.

Alton poured in 15 threes on the night. Seven of them came in the second quarter.

Sean Tyrus finished the game with 12 points, drilling four-straight threes to push the lead to 46-15 and then 57-29 at halftime.

Alton head coach Dylan Dudley rotated in 14 different players, everyone on the bench. All 14 players scored at least a point.

"That's who we have to be," Dudley said. "The game's that we've lost, we've basically had one guy in double figures and everybody else not. In the games that we've won, we've had a lot of assisted baskets and multiple guys in double figures. That's how we have to win."

"To be honest, I was a little worried about this first quarter because we haven't played in nine days," Dudley continued. "I think you saw some guys losing their breath a little bit, but in a game like this, you've got to get off to a good start and still do the right things."

Three Redbirds scored in double digits on Monday. Stampley and Oliver Williams led with 13 points apiece while Tyrus had 12 points. Ian Kambarian and Kameron Burnett each scored nine points while Tysean Jones and Macias each scored seven.

Ka'Nye Lacey scored six points while Ja'Marion Smith and Hassani Elliot each scored five points.

The win keeps Alton unbeaten at home.

"It's huge deal," Dudley said. "We don't really talk about it, but In my head, if you want to win the Southwestern Conference, you've got to win your home games."

The Redbirds have another home game this Thursday against Belleville West (5-4, 1-2 SWC) tipping off at 7:30 p.m.

