ALTON - The Redbirds took an early lead Wednesday against Althoff Catholic High School for another victory in the Redbird Tipoff Classic, 81-56.

Article continues after sponsor message

Going into halftime the Redbirds secured a 40-20 lead with Andrew Jones putting 12 points on the board from 3’s.

Clay Donovan scored eight points at the start of the second half as he led the game with 21 of Alton’s 81 points. Jones scored 16 points for Alton with Malik Smith scoring 10 points and Moore Woods scoring nine points.