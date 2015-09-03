ALTON - After their 34-6 defeat against the Rock Island High School Rocks, the Alton High School Redbirds Football team, under the leadership of Eric Dickerson, are prepared to take on Quincy High School at 7:00 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 4 on the Blue Devils’ home turf.

This is the second non-conference game for both Quincy and Alton.

The Blue Devils recently faced a defeat of their own, losing to the Edwardsville High School Tigers 34-9 in their matchup on Friday, Aug. 28.

The Redbirds, having worked on the problems that caused their loss last week, are sure to come back to the field with a new attitude.

"This week's practices were great," Dickerson said, "The tempo was up and the players heads weren't held low."

Coach Dickerson noted after last week’s game that all of the issues that held the Redbirds back last week are indeed “fixable.”

"It's definitely not the end of the world," Dickerson said, "We hope to head out to Quincy and show them what we've got."

