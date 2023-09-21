ALTON - Alton High sophomore Sophie Helfrich's love of running shows on her face as she completes what some would consider an arduous 3-mile course.

Sophie posted a time of 20:57 for three miles at the Granite City Robinson/Lang Cross Country Invitational and was very proud of her effort and the performances of her teammates that day.

Sophie is an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

"I felt good," she said after her Granite City win. "There was a lot of good competition here and I think it helped me go faster.

"I do love running. I do it every day. I didn't do track last year, I played soccer instead, but I love both sports. I am very proud of my coaches and team."

Last year, Sophie recorded a time of 21:10.73 in the Normal Sectional. She has already exceeded that time this season and her hope is to record an even better time this year in the postseason.

Congrats to Sophie on her performances and her honor as an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for her cross-country efforts.

