ALTON - The Alton High School Girls’ tennis team has been recognized by the IHSA with the Team Academic Award.

Article continues after sponsor message

Varsity teams with an unweighted team grade point average of 3.0 or higher are eligible for the honor. For the fall season 2017, the Redbird girls had an unweighted team grade point average of 3.27. The teams weighted grade point average is 3.83.

In addition to the team academic award, the Redbirds had six players named to the Southwestern Conference Academic All-Conference Team: Abby Fischer, Hannah Macias, Maddie Saenz, Nikki Lowe, Cali Giertz, and Mackenzie Giertz. Other members of the varsity Redbirds are Skylar Wickenhauser, Mikayla Cox, Molly Gross, Taylor Jansen, Katie Manns, Alexa Mayfield, Cecelia Moan, Betsy Papin, Claire Puent, Josie Sands, Val Walters, Anna Bellm, Paige Rockholm, Angelina Taul, Lacy Fish, and Lydia Criveau.

More like this: