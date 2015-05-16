Alton qualified three individual girls for the upcoming Illinois State Track and Field Meet on Friday in the rain-delayed O’Fallon Sectional.

The Redbirds’ LaJarvia Brown and Katie Mans led the way with three first place efforts. Brown was first in the triple jump (38-10.5); first in the long jump (17-11.5); and Mans was first in the high jump (5-5). Jewell Wagner qualified easily in the shot put (40-6).

“I thought we did about as well as I expected,” said Alton coach Terry Mitchell. “We had some personal bests in relays, but not enough to qualify.”

After Brown reached the qualifying mark in the long jump, Mitchell pulled her out to save her for the triple jump and once she had an established lead in that event, he again rested her. Brown was second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.3 and qualified in that event.

“We will just wait and let it go at state,” he said. “We will have a good week of work and will get ready for state.”

Mans did an excellent job in the high jump, Mitchell said.

“She jumped over 5-5 on her first jump and everybody else went out,” he said.

O’Fallon won the meet with 109 points; Alton tied for sixth with Springfield with 44 points. O’Fallon was followed by Bloomington with 56 points; Normal with 52 points; Rock Island with 50 points and Belleville East with 44 points.

Mitchell was prepared to start working his girls next week in the fine points of their events before state.

“I hope we get a good week of work and hopefully we are ready for next week,” he said.

