MORTON - In the 61-55 win over Peoria Notre Dame on Friday, Alton's Jarius Powers was unbelievable with a 29-point outburst. Alton head girls coach Deserea Howard said it was Powers' best performance of the season and she was incredible against a very talented Peoria Notre Dame squad.

Powers was sensational throughout the Morton Tournament with nine points in game one, 16 in game two, 29 points in game three with 10 rebounds and was a pivotal factor in the championship win over Batavia with 16 points.

Kiyoko Proctor also added 12 points for the Redbirds, while Alyssa Lewis contributed 10 points against Peoria Notre Dame.

Howard said the atmosphere in the Peoria Notre Dame contest was "exactly what we wanted at this point in the season."

"We are digging deep, trusting each other and finding a way to win together," Howard said. "That's exciting to see as a coach because they are playing teams they have never matched up against before. Also to come out on top against a solid Peoria Notre Dame team twice in a two-week span says a lot about their ability to fight and handle adversity in the stretch."

