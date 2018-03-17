ALTON - Alton's Morgan Bemis signed her letter of intent to play golf at Monmouth College Friday afternoon at Alton High School.

Bemis said it feels "exhilarating" to sign with Monmouth as she continues her academic and athletic career to pursue a degree in environmental science.

"There's been a lot of choices I've had to make in picking which college," she said. "I hadn't ever really thought about Monmouth, but they reached out to me, I visited the school and I fell in love with it. I'm really excited to make new friends on the team and learning from another new coaching experience."

Carey Cappel, Girls Head Golf Coach, said, with four years of varsity experience, this is a very "well deserved" accomplishment for Bemis.

"She has been a huge asset to our team, not only on the course but off," Cappel said. "She's a great role model in the classroom. I don't know how she balances school, a job, music and being an outstanding athlete. I'm extremely proud, I'm going to miss her."

