Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - Sparked by Donovan Clay's 20 points in the second half, the Alton Redbirds took a 50-47 win over O’Fallon Friday night in a boys basketball game at home.

After trailing O’Fallon at the half, 19-14, the Redbirds were able to put up 36 in the second half to secure the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Redbirds' Josh Rivers added 11 as the Redbirds defeated O’Fallon in the final regular season game for both teams.

Shaun Riley II led the Panthers with 22 points, while Kyle Dismukes added 11.

The Redbirds finish the season at 21-10 as they move on to the Collinsville Regional on Tuesday; O'Fallon closes the regular season 11-17.

More like this:

5 days ago - O'Fallon Girls Volleyball Team Edges Edwardsville In Three Sets In Showcase Of Area Talent

Sep 1, 2024 - Dierre Hill Stars As Belleville Althoff Catholic Rolls Past Redbirds

Jul 12, 2024 - Hoots' Explosive Innings Secure 17-7 Victory

Aug 20, 2024 - Edwardsville Wins Relocated Redbird Tee-Off Classic – Alton Finishes Middle Of Pack

3 days ago - Vivian Scores Sixth Goal Of The Season After 32 Minutes, Edwardsville Holds Off Vastly Improved Alton 1-0  

 