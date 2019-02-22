ALTON - Sparked by Donovan Clay's 20 points in the second half, the Alton Redbirds took a 50-47 win over O’Fallon Friday night in a boys basketball game at home.

After trailing O’Fallon at the half, 19-14, the Redbirds were able to put up 36 in the second half to secure the win.

The Redbirds' Josh Rivers added 11 as the Redbirds defeated O’Fallon in the final regular season game for both teams.

Shaun Riley II led the Panthers with 22 points, while Kyle Dismukes added 11.

The Redbirds finish the season at 21-10 as they move on to the Collinsville Regional on Tuesday; O'Fallon closes the regular season 11-17.

