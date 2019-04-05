ALTON – A Southwestern Conference girls soccer match between Edwardsville and Alton was suspended at halftime on Thursday afternoon at Piasa Motor Fuels Field because of rain, with the Redbirds leading 2-0.

The suspension came at a particularly bad time for Alton, as the Redbirds had the better of the play in the first half and had the momentum going their way.

“Truthfully, I thought we looked great,” said Redbird head coach Gwen Sabo. “We had the control of the possession, and the girls and I were disappointed when the game was called, because we had the momentum.”

Alton broke out on top in the 13th minute when Calista Cox converted from the penalty spot to give the Redbirds a 1-0 lead, then doubled their lead on a Alaina Nasello strike in the 30th minute. The game was suspended at halftime because of the steady rain that came through the St. Louis area during the morning and afternoon.

The second half of the match will be played at Alton on a date to be announced.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

