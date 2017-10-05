ALTON - The Alton Redbirds go into Friday’s game against O’Fallon with a 3-3 record after a big win against Belleville East, 50-26.

“It’s a good feeling to be sitting at three and three,” Redbird’s head coach Eric Dickerson said. “But we know that every game is a tough game, especially in our conference. We’re not taking anything for granted. We prepared well for O’Fallon because their a good team.”

Coach Dickerson said after last week's comeback against Belleville East the team is feeling pretty good about this week’s match.

“We were down 26-21 at the half,” he said. “We were able to come out in the second half and play a good 24 minutes. It was a good feeling and gives us some confidence heading into week seven. Each contest they’re getting a little more confident and believing in each other. It’s a good thing to see out there.”

Alton takes the field at home at 7 p.m. Friday, October 6, as they face off against the 2-4 O’Fallon Panthers.

“It’s senior night for us.” Dickerson said. “Hopefully they’re ready to come out and play a big game in front a big crowd.”

