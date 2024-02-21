EAST ALTON - After trailing a goal after the first period to Triad in game two of the their second-round series in the Class 1A MVCHA playoffs, the Redbirds responded with four unanswered goals to go on and tie the series up at one game apiece.

The deciding game three will be on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. from the McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

Triad's Steven Rushing put his team on the board at 5:25 in the first period, assisted by Ian Carruthers and alternate captain Ryan LeJeune.

The Redbirds went into the first intermission down a goal in a must-win game.

They rallied with a three-goal second period that got started at 7:35 when Keller Jacobs scored unassisted.

Then came two more goals in the final two minutes.

Bradley Bower scored from Joe Stephan at 1:56 then Jacobs got his second with 42 seconds remaining from Lawson Bell.

In the third period, Jacobs finished up his hat trick when he scored an empty-netter with 46 seconds left in the game. Wyatt Salters grabbed the assist for that one.

Shots on goal were 42-31 in favor of Triad, meaning Alton's net minder Logan Seymour made a whopping 41 saves.

EAST ALTON - The Oilers had their hands full Tuesday night in game two of their second-round series with top-seeded Waterloo/Freeburg.

The Ragin' Bulldogs won game on by a score of 3-1, forcing EAWR's backs against the wall.

Things didn't go much better in game two, as Wood River's season came to a close after a 7-1 defeat.

