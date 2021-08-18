SEE REDBIRDS FOOTBALL PREVIEW VIDEO:

ALTON – Few things give away August in Southern Illinois more than the smell of rain, back to school, and football season. For the Alton Redbirds, the rainy and humid start of the 2021 football season is more than welcome. After a condensed 2020 season thanks to COVID-19, the young Redbirds team is excited for some return to normalcy, a chance to compete with friends, and a full game schedule.

When asked about what initial differences to the new season from spring, Alton Head Coach, Eric Dickerson, mentioned, “playing a nine-game season, getting a full summer in the worth of work, a level of consistency, having a game set in front of us, and doing all the work we need to.” It appears the Alton head coach has a clear game plan for his Redbird’s more certain schedule.

Part of being a good coach and executing a game plan is fostering a team identity. Coach Dickerson mentioned that while his team is young, this is the first time that everybody can be able to practice together. With the added level of consistency and camaraderie, Coach Dickerson believes his team’s defensive skills will shine through.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Last year our defense was very good. I know our points per game didn’t really indicate that but through all the adversity and everything we went through, defense last year really stood out for us,” said Dickerson.

As for players to look make a positive impact for the strong defensive team in red, keep an eye out for Gage Depew, Rashaun Johnson, Grahn McAfoos, Jaxson Sheets, and Keith Gilchrese. Expect these players to use their leadership skills to foster the competitive family environment that has been created.

While the future for the 2021 season looks bright, the Redbird’s motto is, “One week at a Time.” So, what can you expect from the Redbird’s upcoming season? According to Coach Dickerson, “We are going to build on what we do well, correct our mistakes, and go from there.”

The kick-off for Alton High School’s first football game is 7 p.m. Friday, August 27, as they visit Althoff High School.

The Alton football boys will be introduced at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, August 20, at Public School Stadium. The Redbirds' football squad will scrimmage between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

More like this: