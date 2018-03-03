QUINCY - The Redbirds hit the road Friday night to face off against the Quincy Blue Devils in the Regional Championship game, ultimately falling to Quincy, 57-36.

Alton trailed Quincy by four points after the first quarter but outscoring the Blue Devils in the second quarter but the Redbirds down by only two points at halftime, 19-17.

Quincy upped their lead by 14 points by the end of the third quarter, 39-25.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Redbirds played an aggressive final quarter with Kevin Caldwell fouling out in his last game with Alton, with 10 points.

The Blue Devils were able to keep the Redbirds at bay throughout the fourth quarter to take the win, 57-36, for a 23-4 record for the season. The loss brought the Alton Redbirds season to an end with an overall record of 16-13.

Quincy’s Jaeden Smith led the game in points putting 19 on the board with five threes. Aaron Shoot scored 13 points for the Blue Devils and Ben Amos scored 11 points.

Caldwell scored 10 points for the Redbirds, Donovan Clay scored 10 points and Ky’Lun Rivers scored five points.

More like this: