REGULAR SEASON BELLEVILLE EAST 8, ALTON 1: Five runs in the seventh and pitching that held Alton to one hit helped Belleville East to an 8-1 win over Alton in the Redbirds' Southwestern Conference season finale at Redbird Field Thursday. Alton fell to 16-18 on the year, 7-7 in the SWC, while the Lancers went to 19-13 overall, 10-4 in the league. Article continues after sponsor message Riley Phillips had the only hit of the day for Alton, with Jackson Brooks scoring a run and Wesley Laaker an RBI. Laaker took the loss, striking out 5. Next up for the Redbirds is Edwardsville in an IHSA Class 4A Edwardsville Regional semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Tom Pile Field.