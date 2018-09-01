ALTON - Alton High’s football team scrapped and battled the entire four quarters and left Quincy with a 41-37 victory Friday night at Quincy.

The never-say-die attitude witnessed last week against Highland and the entire season in 2017 still shows for the Redbirds.

“It was great to get a win,” Redbird head football coach Eric Dickerson said. “We were down 22-0 in the second quarter and were able to take the lead 28-22 at halftime. We scored four touchdowns in the second quarter and were able to move the ball. In the end, everybody did what they were supposed to do.”

Jirehl Brock had 200 yards on 29 carries for Quincy and three catches for 64 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot, 200-pound running back is “the real deal,” Dickerson said and incredibly difficult to stop in the game. Brock is headed to Iowa State to play Division I football next fall.

Quincy scored 7-0 in the first quarter after Brock ran 16 yards after catching a pass from Donovan Post. The kick was good. Then, the Redbirds erupted for 28 points to Blue Devils’ 15 in the second quarter for a 28-22 lead at the half. Alton outscored Quincy 13-0 in the third quarter and Blue Devils managed one score in the fourth quarter, but not enough.

Tim Johnson had 20 carries for 155 yards to lead the Redbirds, Andrew Jones was 11-21 passing for 249 yards.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ahmad Sanders had five catches for 132 yards, including an electrifying 84-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. Terrance Walker caught three catches for 51 yards.

Adonte Crider carried 10 times for 71 yards for Quincy.

Alton, now 1-1 with the win, travels to Collinsville for its next game the upcoming Friday.

Alton’s scoring went as follows:

Second Quarter:

Tim Johnson 10 yard run, Izeal Terrell ran in PAT, 7:53 second quarter

Lonnie Tate fumble recovery in end zone, kick failed, 2:37 in the second quarter.

Terrell 2-yard run, Terrance Walker PAT score from Andrew Jones, 1:33

Third Quarter:

Walker 26-yard pass from Jones, run failed, 7:54.

Ahmad Sanders 84-yard touchdown catch from Jones (Jake Lombardi kick), 37.

Brock scored twice in the fourth quarter, once on a 29-yard touchdown catch and another on 1-yard run. The last score came with 5:38 to play in the game.

More like this: