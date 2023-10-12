ALTON - The Alton girls' volleyball team posted an excellent Senior Night performance against Hazelwood East on Wednesday night, Oct. 11, 2023, winning in two sets. The Redbirds won the match 25-9, 25-14.

Alton’s seniors recognized were Aleigha Snipes, Lane Miller, Grace Carter, Karen Lewis, Ella Artis, and Tayen Orr.

Phil Hamilton, the Alton girls volleyball coach, said he has some excellent seniors and that he was proud of each of the skilled athletes for their contributions this season. A feature on the seniors with another Hamilton interview is to come.

Hamilton said the talent level for his girls also extends into JV play and he has high expectations for the girls next season.

Alton plays at Collinsville on Thursday evening, Oct. 12, 2023, and against Belleville West on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at Alton.

Hamilton said he thought the Redbirds learned a lot from the two-set loss to Edwardsville on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at Edwardsville. He said Edwardsville was functioning on all cylinders on Tuesday and was very difficult to stop, although he thought his girls played well against the Tigers. Fisher and Lewis both had two kills in the match against the Tigers.

The Redbirds close the regular season at home against O’Fallon on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, and then start regional play.

