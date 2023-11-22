Redbirds Beat Tigers In Boys Bowling Match
MONDAY'S RESULT
ALTON 33, EDWARDSVILLE 7: Alton took their regular season opening bowling meet over Edwardsville at Edison's Entertainment Center in Edwardsville.
Brayden Buchanan led the Redbirds with a 637 series, while Roman Cross rolled a 633 set, including the day's high game at 247. Alton also won the by total pinfall at 3,003-2,581.
The Redbirds' JV team also defeated the Tigers 5-2, as Ben Schultz tossed a two-game series of 413. Alton won by total pinfall 2,427-1,825.
The Redbirds are 1-0 in dual meets, with the varsity having off for Thanksgiving weekend, while the JV team competes in a tournament at St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon on Nov. 25.
