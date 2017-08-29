ALTON - Alton High School's tennis girls are off to a very strong start under head coach Jesse Macias this season.

Alton High School defeated Jersey Community High School 6-3 at the Bud Simpson Complex at Gordon Moore Park on Tuesday afternoon. The match was tied 3-3 after singles, but the Redbirds got straight set wins and swept doubles for the final score. Alton High is 2-1 and plays in the Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin Tournament on Saturday.

Singles

Abby Fischer (A) def. Maag (J) 6-2, 6-2

Hannah Macias (A) def. Hudson (J) 6-0, 6-3

Maddie Saenz (A) def. Roth (J) 6-2, 6-3

Heinrich (J) def. Cali Giertz (A) 1-6, 1-6

Roberts (J) def. Mackenzie Gierz (A) 3-6, 4-6

Cannady (J) def. Val Walters (J) 7-5, 3-6, 10-5

Doubles

Fischer/Macias (A) def. Maag/Hudson (J) 6-1, 6-2

Giertz/Giertz (A) def. Roth/Roberts (J) 6-3, 6-2

Saenz/Walters (A) def. Heinrich/Cannady (J) 6-4, 6-3

Andy Simpson Alton Doubles Invitational 2017

Team Standings

Co-Champion Alton 36

Co-Champion Quincy Notre Dame 36

Bradley-Bourbonnais 23½ Rochester 22½ Collinsville 20½ Roxana 20 Duchesne 13½ Greenville 9

Alton High and Quincy Notre Dame each finished with 36 points recently to share the championship of the Andy Simpson Alton Doubles Invitational.

Alton and QND squared off in the finals in four of five flights, with each team capturing two championships and two runner-ups. The Redbirds were champions at number one doubles (Abby Fischer and Hannah Macias) and number two doubles (Maddie Saenz and Nikki Lowe).

Alton finished as runner up at number four doubles (Val Walters and Lexi Mayfield) and five doubles (Skylar Wickenhauser and Molly Gross). Alton finished third at number three doubles (Cali and Mackenzie Giertz) and Quincy Notre Dame finished third at number five doubles to make the scoring even.

Alton Head Girls Tennis Coach Macias said: “Congratulations to Quincy Notre Dame on a great tournament. They have some outstanding coaches and their girls played hard today. It is a privilege to share the championship with them. I am really proud of our team too. All of our girls put in a lot of time in the summer and you could see it paying off today.

"I know we have a deep team and it was nice getting contributions from all ten girls. We needed points from every flight and we got it. I loved the effort today and hope to see that all year. Duchesne won the Andy Simpson team award for sportsmanship."

Championship match

Hannah Macias and Abby Fischer (Alton) def. Claire Moore and Emily Vonderheide (QND) 7-5, 6-2

2 doubles

Championship match

Maddie Saenz and Nikki Lowe (Alton) def. Abigail Ley and Allison Steinkamp (QND) 6-3, 6-3

3 doubles

Third Place match

Cali and Mackenzie Giertz (Alton) def. Lexi Ludgate and Brooke Mask (Collinsville) 6-1, 6-1

4 doubles

Championship match

Jamie Steinkemp and Amelia Smith (QND) def. Val Walters and Lexi Mayfield (Alton) 6-2, 6-0

5 doubles

Championship Match

Elodie Rowlie/Mollie Morrissey (Rochester) def. Skylar Wickenhauser and Molly Gross (Alton) 6-4, 6-3

Dual Match

Metro East Lutheran 6, Alton 1

Alton High lost 6-1 to Metro East Lutheran high school at Metro East Lutheran. Alton High is 1-1 on the year.

K Butler (me) def Skylar Wickenhauser (a) 6-3, 6-3

M O'Leary (me) def Claire Puent (a) 6-0, 6-1

A Kepler (me) def CeCe Moan (a) 7-5, 3-6, 10-4

T Roderick (me) def Ainsley Fortschneider (a) 6-4, 7-5

Kami Johnson (a) def A Hatcher (me) 6-0, 6-1

Butler/ O'Leary (me) def Kane/Haussmann (a) 6-0, 6-1

Roderick/Kepler (me) def Rockholm/Taul (a) 6-0, 6-4

Dual Match

Alton 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1 at Alton High School.

Abby Fischer (A) def. Myra Zaneer (BB) 7-6, 6-0 Hannah Macias (A) def. Lauren Lamore (BB) 6-0, 6-0 Maddie Saenz (A) def. Harley Undo (BB) 6-0, 6-2 Nikki Lowe (A) def. Neeley Schwada (BB) 7-5, 6-0 Cali Giertz (A) def. Regan Johnston (BB) 6-1, 6-2 Mia Schwada (BB) def. Mackenzie Giertz (BB) 6-3, 6-2 Val Walters (A) def. Guadalupe Esparaza (BB) 6-1, 6-0 Makayla Cox (A) def. Tatum Hall (BB) 6-0, 6-0 Lexi Mayfield (A) def. Anna Hammes (BB) 6-3, 6-2

AHS girls tennis coach Macias said: "Early in the season, we want to play a lot of matches and find out what parts of the game still need work. We had good results Friday and Saturday, but we need to improve on conditioning and communicating among other things. But, the team had the right attitude and effort, so I think we are off to a good start."

