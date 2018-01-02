BETHALTO – Alton's boys bowling team and Belleville East's girls won the team championships in last week's Alton Invitational bowling tournament at Bethalto's Airport Plaza Lanes.

The Redbird boys had a six-game team total of 5,895 pins to run out winners in the area's holiday bowling tournament; AHS was followed by the Lancers with 5,830 to take second, with Civic Memorial third at 5,403, Highland fourth at 5,377 and Roxana rounding out the top five with 5,357. Other area boys teams included Jersey (eighth at 5,182), Marquette Catholic (13th at 4,967), Edwardsville (15th at 4,682) and Granite City (16th at 4,284).

On the girls side, Civic Memorial took eighth with 4,472, Edwardsville ninth with 4,345, Jersey 10th with 4,162, Alton 11th with 4,071, Granite City 12th with 3,923, Roxana 13th with 3,834 and Marquette 14th with 3,769; the Lancers won with 5,662 pins, followed by Harrisburg (5,370), Belleville West 5,172), Salem (5,076) and Cahokia (4,932) making up the top five on the day.

Article continues after sponsor message

Belleville East won the combined team title with 11,492 pins, followed by Harrisburg (10,534), Belleville West (10,459), Highland (10,273) and Salem (10,175) in the top five. Among area teams, Alton finished seventh (9,966), CM eighth (9,870), Jersey 10th (9,308), Roxana 11th (9,191), Edwardsville 12th (9,027), Marquette 15th (8,736) and Granite 16th (8,213).

East's Kurtis Murphy took the boys individual title with a six-game total of 1,312 with the day's high game of 276; Gordon Madrey of CM finished second with 1,283 and a high of 259 (third on the day), Derek Henderson of Alton was third with 1,281 and a high of 245; Granite City's Ricky Hard was fourth at 1,278 with a high game of 265 (second on the day) and East's Brandon Lacey took fifth at 1,238 and a high of 232.

The boys second five were Alton's Justin Milliman (1,224 and 257), Taylorville's Brock Swisher (1,215 and 241), Harrisburg's Brody Irvin (1,212 and 241), Alton's Gavin Taylor (1,201 and 247) and Highland's Brandon Munie (1,195 and 237). Other top boys bowlers for area teams were Roxana's Christian Bertoletti (11th with 1,172 and 228), Jersey's Greg Towell (23rd with 1,094 and 200), Marquette's Luke Simmons (26th with 1,055 and 211) and Edwardsville's Michael Jenkins (36th with 994 and 189).

Harrisburg's Elizabeth Davis won the girls individual title with a six-game total of 1,320 and the day's third-highest game at 254; the Lancers' Abby Gray took second with a total of 1,265 with a high game of 242, East's Grace Kowalski was third on the day with 1,218 and a high of 235, Salem's Kayla Smith finished fourth with a total pinfall of 1,191 and the day's second-highest game of 256 and Harrisburg's Claire McDermott finished fifth with 1,164 and a high of 214.

Cahokia's Chelsea Brooks began the second five on the day with a 1,149 total and high game of 242, followed by West's Skyla Gage with a total of 1,107 and the day's best game of 258 to open; East's Makayla Tyra took eighth with 1,107 and a best of 202, Edwardsville's Sydney Sahuri was ninth on the day at 1,086 and 224, with Alton's Alex Bergin 10th at 1,075 and 214. The top bowlers for other area teams were CM's Erin Zobrist (12th with 1,067 and 226), Granite's Marissa Lahey (26th with 980 and 175), Jersey's Sam Ayers (28th with 947 and 180), Marquette's Shelby Jones (31st with 911 and 179) and Roxana's Olivia Stangler (33rd with 898 and 191).

More like this: