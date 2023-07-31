ALTON – The Salvation Army celebrated Salvation Army Week by hosting its annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon on May 17. Volunteer bell ringers were thanked for their support in helping the Salvation Army raise more than $364,000 during the 2022 campaign.

“In 2022, we provided 2747 individuals with shelter lodging and 11,137 shelter meals. More than 250 Thanksgiving meals were served and we were able to provide Christmas assistance to 1010 households,” said Captain Cassy Grey. “On behalf of The Salvation Army and many families with grateful hearts, we thank the community for these amazing blessings!”

During the luncheon program, 2022 Campaign Chairs Dr. John and Barb Hoelscher passed the red kettle to 2023 Chairs Mike and Karen Roberts. Mike Roberts is a well know area meteorologist and his wife Karen works in the non-profit sector.

“We’re honored and excited to take on this role,” Karen Roberts said, while accepting the red kettle. New this year was the Dine to Donate program. Area businesses agreed to donate a generous percentage of their proceeds to the Madison County Salvation Army on a designated day.

Participants included Scooters (Godfrey and Glen Carbon locations), Martin’s Tunes and Eats, Brown Bag Bistro, Santino’s and Bakers and Hale. Together the establishments donated more than $2000 to help youth through the After School Program, Summer Literacy Program and summer camps. The Salvation Army is extremely grateful for their support. For media inquiries, please contact Capt. Cassy Grey at (701) 955-4556 or cassondra.grey@usc.salvationarmy.org. www.salarmymidland.org

