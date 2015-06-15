ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood in the weeks surrounding Independence Day to help ensure a sufficient blood supply now and throughout the summer.

Many summer activities, such as vacations and travel, cause frequent blood donors to be less available to give during the summer. However, hospital patients still depend on volunteer donors to receive lifesaving transfusions – the need for blood does not get a vacation.

Eligible donors are encouraged to choose their day to make a difference. Donors of all blood types – especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative – are needed. To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Ill.

Bond

Greenville

7/9/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 S 4th St

_______________

Clay

Flora

7/3/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-Mart, 1540 North Worthey

_______________

Clinton

Aviston

7/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 601 S.Clinton St.

Beckemeyer

7/14/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis St.

Breese

7/15/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 480 N. Walnut

Carlyle

7/13/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary's Catholic Church, 1171 Jefferson

_______________

Coles

Charleston

7/1/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., SolixCMR LLC, 700 West Lincoln

7/8/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Student Rec Center, 600 Lincoln Avenue

7/12/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Salisbury Church, 2350 East Madison

_______________

Cumberland

Toledo

7/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Toledo Christian Church, 501 S. Maryland

_______________

Effingham

Effingham

7/2/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-mart, 1204 Avenue Mid America

7/10/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Washington Savings Bank, 200 S. Banker

Teutopolis

7/7/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 210 South Pearl

_______________

Franklin

Benton

7/2/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 506 West Main

_______________

Greene

Greenfield

7/13/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Michaels Hall, 1011 Chestnut

_______________

Jasper

Newton

7/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren

_______________

Jefferson

Bluford

7/8/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bluford Ruritan Club, 814 6th St

Dix

7/8/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 N. Main

Mount Vernon

7/2/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, S 27th St

7/5/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1133 Main St.

Opdyke

7/7/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Opdyke Baptist Church, 9208 N. Opdyke Ln.

_______________

Macoupin

Mount Olive

7/9/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, Rt 138

_______________

Madison

Alton

7/1/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 519 E 4th St.

7/7/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Faith Fellowship Church, 4719 Seminary Rd.

7/10/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alton Square Mall, 200 Alton Square

Bethalto

7/13/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walgreens, 172 E McArthur Dr.

Collinsville

7/3/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Collinsville Memorial Public Library, 408 West Main

Edwardsville

7/12/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Eden United Church of Christ, 903 N. Second Street

Glen Carbon

7/13/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Meridian Village, 27 Auerbach

Godfrey

7/15/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.

Granite City

7/9/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Gateway Regional Medical Center, 2100 Madison Ave.

Highland

7/13/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Highland Hope UMC, 12846 Daiber

_______________

Marion

Centralia

7/2/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centralia Estates, 1916 East McCord

Odin

7/1/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 110 Perkins St

Patoka

7/1/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 543, N. Washington

Salem

7/2/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kaskaskia College-Salem Education Center, 1475 W. Whittaker

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

7/12/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd

_______________

Montgomery

Witt

7/13/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Witt Lions Club, 600 W Broadway

_______________

Randolph

Red Bud

7/14/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street

_______________

Richland

Olney

7/9/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 205 N Walnut

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

7/1/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Four Fountains, 101 S Belt West

7/14/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road

Millstadt

7/9/2015: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W Washington Ave.

New Athens

7/8/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., New Athens Community Building, 406 Chester

O Fallon

7/10/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., O Fallon IL Fire Department, 567 West 3rd Street

_______________

Washington

Nashville

7/14/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand

_______________



Mo.

Franklin

Union

7/6/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Union Moose Lodge, Highway 50 and Koelling

Washington

7/2/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., JC Penney Washington, 5886 Hwy 100

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

7/2/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Lowes, 920 Arnold Commons

7/3/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 123 Richardson Crossing

7/6/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd

Barnhart

7/3/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 7479 Metropolitan Blvd

7/9/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Antonia Fire Protection District, 6633 Moss Hollow Road

Cedar Hill

7/7/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 8265 Local Hillsboro Rd.

Crystal City

7/7/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 107 North Truman Blvd.

Festus

7/11/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Surdyke Harley-Davidson, 2435 Hwy 67

7/13/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jefferson R-7 High School, 1250 Dooling Hollow Road

High Ridge

7/13/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church - High Ridge, 2735 High Ridge Blvd.

Hillsboro

7/9/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Highway 21, PO Box 148

_______________

Saint Charles

New Melle

7/10/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 150 W Highway D

O Fallon

7/1/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Marshall Ford, 1075 W. Terra Lane

Saint Charles

7/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion and Mechanics Lodge #260 Post312, 2500 Raymond Dr.

7/3/2015: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Kisker Road Library, 1000 Kisker Rd

7/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Becky David Elementary School, 1155 Jungs Station Road

7/14/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., St Charles County Government, 201 N 2nd Street

Saint Peters

7/13/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Spencer Road Branch Library, 427 Spencer Road

Wentzville

7/1/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wentzville United Methodist Church, 725 Wall Street

_______________

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

7/14/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sonrise Baptist Church, 454 Berry Road

Farmington

7/8/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Memorial UMC, 425 North Street

7/12/2015: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 10 North Long

_______________

Saint Louis

Chesterfield

7/5/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Chesterfield Presbyterian Church, 15037 Clayton Rd

Eureka

7/1/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Eureka Hills, 156 Towne Center

Fenton

7/4/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Walgreens, 1210 Sugar Creek Square

7/4/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., JC Penney Fenton, 798 Gravois Bluffs Boulevard

7/6/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wal-mart, 653 Gravois Bluff Blvd

7/15/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., STL Medical Supply, 1664 Larkin Williams Rd

Hazelwood

7/14/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Aclara, 945 Hornet Drive

7/15/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., New Life Fellowship MB Church, 306 Taylor

Saint Louis

7/2/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Edward Jones YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave

7/6/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Seven Holy Founders, 6737 Rock Hill Rd.

7/6/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Lucas UCC, 11735 Denny Rd.

7/7/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., DTZ, 721 Emerson

7/10/2015: 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd

7/14/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., AT&T Des Peres, 12851 Manchester Rd

University City

7/13/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., University City Public Library, 6701 Delmar Blvd

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

7/9/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Americas Center, 701 Convention Plaza

7/10/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Americas Center, 701 Convention Plaza

7/14/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., One Financial Plaza, 501 N Broadway

7/15/2015: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza

7/15/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

7/9/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 Basler Drive

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

7/10/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Warrenton Lions Club, 601 Fairgrounds Rd.

_______________

Washington

Potosi

7/14/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington County Memorial Hospital, 10 Kwan Plaza, Highway 8



How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood typrequired at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years es are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.



About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

