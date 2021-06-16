ST. LOUIS - The 18th annual Red Cross St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive will run through June 17. Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a limited-edition St. Louis Cardinals T-shirt, and either a Fredbird stress squishy or Yadier Molina emoji pillow bonus item while supplies last.

The blood drive comes at a very important time as the Red Cross currently has a severe blood shortage. All blood types are needed, including an emergency need for type-O blood. There are 23 Cardinals blood drive locations in the St. Louis, Greater St. Louis and Metro East areas to choose from. A full list of dates, locations and times are below:

18th Annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive Locations:

Wednesday, June 16 – All times 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (unless noted)

The Center at Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue, Clayton, Mo. 63105

Woods Fort Restaurant and Banquet Center, #1 Country Club Drive, Troy, Mo. 63379

Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive, Ballwin, Mo. 63021

Favazza’s on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63139

St. Luke’s UMC, 2761 Telegraph Rd., St. Louis, Mo. 63125

Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West Fifth St., Washington, Mo. 63090

O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadow Dr., O’Fallon, Mo. 63366

Bayless High School, 4532 Weber Rd., St. Louis, Mo. 63123

Chester American Legion Hall, 500 E. Opdyke, Chester, Ill. 62233 – 12:45 – 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, June 17 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Riverchase, 990 Horan, Fenton, Mo. 63026

St. Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Road, St. Charles, Mo. 63304

Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Night Drive, Farmington, Mo. 63640

Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St., Belleville, Ill. 62220



