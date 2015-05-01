St. Louis (May 1, 2015) — The American Red Cross asks eligible donors to help ensure blood is available for patients in need by giving blood in May before the busy summer season kicks in.

Blood and platelet donations often decrease when regular donors are vacationing and school is out of session, but the need for blood is constant. Donors are needed in the weeks leading up to summer to help alleviate this seasonal decline.

Donors of all blood types – especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative – are needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring. Those who come to donate blood between May 23 and May 25, 2015, will receive a limited-edition Red Cross-branded RuMe® tote bag, while supplies last.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Ill.

Bond

Mulberry Grove

5/28/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mulberry Grove Community Building, Maple Street

Pocahontas

5/19/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 E State St

_______________

Clay

Clay City

5/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clay City Banking Company, 331 S Main

Flora

5/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1659, 120 N Main

_______________

Clinton

Breese

5/20/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 N. Main St.

New Baden

5/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 105 E. Illinois St.

_______________

Coles

Charleston

5/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Charleston Public Library, 712 6th Street

Mattoon

5/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 221 N 16th Street, P.O. Box 875

5/28/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cross County Mall, 700 East Broadway

5/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Buck Grove Church, 2377 N County Rd 650 E

_______________

Crawford

Hutsonville

5/15/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover Street

Palestine

5/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Palestine Community Center, 216 S Main ST

_______________

Effingham

Edgewood

5/23/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Hall - Edgewood, 810 Route 37

Teutopolis

5/15/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Effingham Senior Center, 209 S Merchant St

_______________

Fayette

Ramsey

5/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, E. 5th St.

Vandalia

5/15/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Fulton and Dunn Dental, 2102 W. Randolph St.

5/19/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 S. 3rd St.

5/26/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Country Store, 1603 E 900 Ave

_______________

Franklin

Christopher

5/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Building, 602 South Mulkey Street

West Frankfort

5/28/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 1 West Frankfort Plaza

_______________

Jefferson

Mount Vernon

5/26/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, S 27th St

5/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Meadowbrook Christian Church, 840 Meadowbrook Ln.

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

5/21/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie

_______________

Macoupin

Brighton

5/15/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Municipal Building, 206 S. Main

_______________

Madison

Alton

5/19/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

Bethalto

5/20/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.

Edwardsville

5/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas

Granite City

5/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave

Hamel

5/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

Highland

5/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.

Wood River

5/26/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wood River VFW 2859, 231 E Edwardsville Rd

_______________

Marion

Centralia

5/21/2015: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 S. Poplar

Salem

5/24/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 812 West Main

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

5/17/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd

Waterloo

5/19/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main

_______________

Randolph

Chester

5/20/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street

Coulterville

5/15/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coulterville Community, 114 North 4th Street

Sparta

5/20/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken

_______________

Richland

Noble

5/18/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., West Richland Center, 300 E North Ave

Olney

5/17/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., St Joseph Stringtown Community Club, North Stringtown Road

5/26/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Holiday, 1300 S West Street

5/29/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Richland Memorial Hospital, 800 E. Locust

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

5/18/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Emge School, 7401 Westchester Dr.

5/21/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Clair County Building, 10 Public Square

Cahokia

5/26/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 100 East 5th Street

Caseyville

5/25/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Mudbugs Bar and Grill, 605 N Main Street

5/26/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Caseyville Moose, 8550 Bunkum Road

Dupo

5/22/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 200 S 5th St

Mascoutah

5/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood School, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160

_______________

Shelby

Shelbyville

5/21/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1000 West N. 6th

_______________

Washington

Ashley

5/20/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ashley Community Building, Ashley Community Building, 660 E Main Street

Okawville

5/26/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Peter United Church of Christ, 106 W. Church

_______________

Mo.

Franklin

Pacific

5/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zitzman Elementary, 255 S Indian Pride Drive

5/27/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eureka Fire Training Center, 18765 Old Highway 66

Sullivan

5/22/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Walgreens Sullivan, 6 East Springfield

Union

5/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 208 West Springfield

5/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington

Washington

5/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

5/22/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eagle Bank, 3944 Vogel Rd.

5/25/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Arnold 14 Cine, 1912 Richardson Road

5/26/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road

De Soto

5/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1620 Boyd Street

Desoto

5/17/2015: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 504 S. 3rd and Miller

5/18/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wal-mart Supercenter, 12862 Hwy 21

Festus

5/26/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Lowes, 1111 Bradley Street

5/29/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eagle Bank Festus, 680 S. Mill St.

_______________

Saint Charles

Cottleville

5/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cottleville Fire Protection District, 1385 Motherhead Rd

Saint Charles

5/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Duchesne High School, 2250 W Elm Street

5/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crossway Church, 420 Hemsath

5/25/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., AMC Streets of St. Charles 8, 311 Lombard Street

5/26/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kathryn Linnemann Branch Library, 2323 Elm Street

Saint Peters

5/25/2015: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Wehrenberg Mid Rivers 14 Cine, 1220 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

_______________

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

5/26/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Terre Du Lac Main Office, 111 Rue Bonne Terre

Farmington

5/19/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francois County Rotary Club, 110 W Columbia St

5/22/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Walgreens, 120 E. Karsch Blvd.

_______________

Saint Louis

Affton

5/22/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 8343 Gravois

Ballwin

5/18/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd.

Bridgeton

5/15/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., All Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 11503 St Charles Rock Rd

5/21/2015: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis County Library - Bridgeton Trails, 3455 McKelvey Rd

5/24/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., BAPS Charities, 12305 Natural Bridge Road

Chesterfield

5/16/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Incarnate Word Parish, 13416 Olive

5/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bonhomme Presbyterian Church, 14820 Conway Rd.

5/19/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Lukes Hospital-Institute for Health Ed., 222 S. Woods Mill Rd., North/ South Medical Building

5/21/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis County Library - Samuel Sachs Branch, 16400 Buckhardt Place

5/30/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 14088 Clayton Road

Earth City

5/27/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., United Industries, Corp., 1 Rider Trail Plaza Drive

Ellisville

5/21/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ellisville Park Administration, 225 Kiefer Creek Rd

Fenton

5/19/2015: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., UniGroup, One Premier Drive

5/23/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Great Escape, 754 Gravois Bluffs Blvd

5/27/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., RiverChase, 990 Horan

5/30/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1175 Piedras Parkway

Florissant

5/20/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., First Christian Church, 2890 Patterson

Kirkwood

5/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Magic House, 516 S Kirkwood Road

Manchester

5/26/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road

Saint Louis

5/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Harley Davidson Gateway, 3600 Lemay Ferry Road

5/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Affton White-Rogers Community Center, 9801 Mackenzie Rd

5/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Mother of the Church, 5901 Kerth Rd.

5/20/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Midwest Bank Centre, 2191 Lemay Ferry

5/20/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Abbott Ambulance, 2500 Abbott Place

5/22/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road

5/23/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Green Valley Nursing & Rehab Center, 610 Prigge Rd

5/27/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., First National Bank, 12230 Manchester

5/27/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Louis Sports Chiropractic Center, 12032 Tesson Ferry

5/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Keller Plaza Cine 8, 4572 Lemay Ferry Rd.

Shrewsbury

5/18/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne

Webster Groves

5/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Webster Groves Church of Nazarene, 145 E. Old Watson Rd

Wildwood

5/17/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Albans Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road

5/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Woodlawn Chapel Presbyterian, 16520 Clayton Road

5/29/2015: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109

_______________

Saint Louis City

5/15/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Abrams Building, 1520 Market Street

5/21/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., US Bank, 1 US Bank Plaza

5/21/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., US Bank, 1005 Convention Plaza

5/26/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., St Alexius Hospital, 3933 South Broadway

5/27/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Wainwright Building, 111 N. 7th St

5/27/2015: 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Leonard Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 Compton Avenue

5/28/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Missouri Athletic Club, 405 Washington Avenue

5/29/2015: 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Locust Building, 1015 Locust Street

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

5/21/2015: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus #2341 Cardinal Gibbons, 700 South St.

_______________

Washington

Potosi

5/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Potosi Southern Baptist Church, 10165 West Highway 8

_______________

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

