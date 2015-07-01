ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help offset a seasonal decline in donations and prevent a shortage this summer by giving blood.

During June, July and August, there are about two fewer donors than needed at each Red Cross blood drive. This can add up to more than 100,000 fewer donations during the summer. Many schools that host blood drives are out of session, and vacation schedules can make regular donors less available – both contributing to the seasonal decline.

Donors of all blood types – especially those with types AB, O negative, A negative and B negative – are needed to help ensure blood products are available to hospital patients this summer. Type AB donors have the universal plasma type, which can be given to patients of all blood types. Plasma helps maintain blood pressure and supplies critical proteins for clotting immunity. It is often needed for burn, trauma and cancer patients.

 

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

 

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

 

Ill.

 

Bond

 

Mulberry Grove

7/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mulberry Grove Community Building, Maple Street

_______________

 

Calhoun

 

Brussels

7/20/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., American Legion Hall, 163 E. Main

_______________

 

Clay

 

Clay City

7/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clay City Christian Church, 907 S Main Street

 

Flora

7/22/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Clay County Hospital, 911 Stacyburke Dr

7/29/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., VFW, 128 E 2nd St

 

Louisville

7/20/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Brush Christian Church, Route 45 South

 

Xenia

7/22/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Xenia United Methodist Church, 102 W 3rd Street

_______________

 

Clinton

 

Breese

7/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mater Dei High School, 900 N. Mater Dei Dr.

 

New Baden

7/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Market Center, 450 W. Hanover

_______________

 

Coles

 

Charleston

7/27/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Charleston Public Library, 712 6th Street

 

Mattoon

7/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Marshall Avenue Christian Church, 620 S 26th Street

7/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 221 N 16th Street, P.O. Box 875

7/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cross County Mall, 700 East Broadway

_______________

 

Effingham

 

Altamont

7/17/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Altamont Christian Church, 1351 S. Main

 

Effingham

7/28/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Effingham Equity, 201 W Roadway Ave

 

Teutopolis

7/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Effingham Senior Center, 209 S Merchant St

_______________

 

Fayette

 

Ramsey

7/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, RR 51

 

Saint Peter

7/29/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Homestyle Creations, 1675 East 900 ave

 

Vandalia

7/21/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 S. 3rd St.

_______________

 

Franklin

 

Christopher

7/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Building, 602 South Mulkey Street

 

West Frankfort

7/23/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 1 West Frankfort Plaza

_______________

 

Jasper

 

Wheeler

7/19/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 13204 N. 2300th St.

_______________

 

Jefferson

 

Mount Vernon

7/17/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Physicians Filing Service, 210 N. 10th St.

_______________

 

Jersey

 

Jerseyville

7/16/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 400 South State

_______________

 

Macoupin

 

Brighton

7/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Alphonsus Church, 918 N. Main St.

 

Bunker Hill

7/31/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bunker Hill Municipal Building, 801 S. Franklin Street

_______________

 

Madison

 

Alton

7/25/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alton VFW, 4445 Alby Street

 

Bethalto

7/22/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.

7/27/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethalto United Methodist Church, 240 E Sherman St.

 

Edwardsville

7/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 1200 Esic Drive

 

Granite City

7/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 1098, 4225 Old Alton Rd

 

Hamel

7/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

 

Highland

7/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.

7/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Woodmen of the World Hall, 13426 US 40

_______________

 

Marion

 

Centralia

7/23/2015: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 S. Poplar

7/26/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Marys School, 424 E Broadway

7/31/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Centralia Elks Lodge, 235 N. Locust St.

 

Salem

7/19/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 812 West Main

_______________

 

Monroe

 

Waterloo

7/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wal-mart Supercenter, 961 North Market Street

7/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW, 406 Veterans Dr.

_______________

 

Pike

 

Pleasant Hill

7/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 100 S. Main

_______________

 

Randolph

 

Chester

7/21/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street

 

Prairie du Rocher

7/29/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 509 Henry Street

_______________

 

Richland

 

Noble

7/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble First Christian Church, 485 South First Street

 

Olney

7/26/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church-Olney, 220 South Elliott Street

7/30/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Holiday, 1300 S West Street

_______________

 

Saint Clair

 

Belleville

7/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenmount Road Church of Christ, 25 N Greenmount Rd

7/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 5929 Old St Louis Rd

7/30/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dearborn National Life Insurance Company, 7330 West Field Plaza

 

Caseyville

7/28/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Caseyville Moose, 8550 Bunkum Road

 

Swansea

7/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Holland Construction, 4495 N Illinois St

7/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grand Manor, 58 Frank Scott Parkway East

_______________

 

Shelby

 

Shelbyville

7/16/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1000 West N. 6th

_______________

 

Washington

 

Ashley

7/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashley Community Building, Ashley Community Building, 660 E Main Street

 

Okawville

7/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 205 South Hanover Street

 

 

 

Mo.

 

 

Crawford

 

Cuba

7/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 7057 Old Highway 66

_______________

 

Franklin

 

Pacific

7/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 320 West  Meramec Street

7/31/2015: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church, 1969 Hogan Road

 

Saint Clair

7/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus St Clair, 204 South Commercial

7/21/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 2651, 35 E North St

 

Sullivan

7/20/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Life Care Center of Sullivan, 875 Dunsford Court

7/22/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fidelity Communications Company, 64 North Clark Street

7/28/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Victorian Place of Sullivan, 1250 East Springfield Road

 

Union

7/17/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sunset Healthcare Center, 400 West Park

7/20/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

 

Washington

7/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street

_______________

 

Jefferson

 

Arnold

7/19/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St David’s Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd

7/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 1701 Missouri State Rd.

 

Crystal City

7/17/2015: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., TitleMax, 302 South Truman Blvd.

7/19/2015: 8:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 555 Bailey Road

 

Desoto

7/29/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wal-mart Supercenter, 12862 Hwy 21

 

Festus

7/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus City Hall, 711 W. Main

 

Imperial

7/20/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Johns Catholic Church, 4614 Blue Springs Road

7/21/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia

 

Pevely

7/27/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1315 Abbey Lane

_______________

 

Saint Charles

 

Saint Charles

7/26/2015: 8:15 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2800 Elm St

7/27/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane

 

Saint Peters

7/29/2015: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Doctors Building, 10 Hospital Drive

 

Wentzville

7/23/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Twin Oaks at Heritage Point, 250 Savannah Terrace

_______________

 

Saint Francois

 

Bismarck

7/28/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 6947, 1008 Veterans Drive

 

Bonne Terre

7/29/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe Street

 

Desloge

7/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 300 Lincoln St

 

Farmington

7/27/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 210 North A Street

7/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Money Concepts, 206 Hyler Dr

_______________

 

Saint Louis

 

Ballwin

7/26/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont

7/28/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bilfinger Industrial Services, Inc., 15933 Clayton Road

 

Chesterfield

7/20/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Westchester House, 550 White Rd

7/20/2015: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Samuel Sachs Branch, 16400 Buckhardt Place

7/24/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Granny 8 Mortgage, 14897 Clayton Road

7/29/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Lukes Hospital-Institute for Health Ed., 222 S. Woods Mill Rd., North/ South Medical Building

 

Ellisville

7/27/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John Church, 15800 Manchester Rd.

7/31/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Auto Spa Etc, 8 Ellisville Town Center

 

Eureka

7/31/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers Eureka, 400 Meramec Boulevard

 

Fenton

7/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., RiverChase, 990 Horan

 

Florissant

7/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Andrew UMC, 3975 N Hwy 67

 

Hazelwood

7/20/2015: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis County Library - Prairie Commons, 915 Utz Lane

7/31/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis Outlet Mall, 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd

 

Manchester

7/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., T-Mobile, 14169 Manchester Rd. Suite E

 

Saint Louis

7/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road

7/25/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The HEIGHTS, 8001 Dale Avenue

7/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Catherine Laboure Parish, 9750 Sappington Road

7/29/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Anthony's Medical Center, 10010 Kennerly

7/29/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., ROC Ministries of Mehlville, 802 Kinswood Lane

 

Wildwood

7/19/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Albans Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road

_______________

 

Saint Louis City

 

Saint Louis

7/17/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Shiloh Temple COGIC, 4100 Washington Blvd

7/22/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Public Radio 90.7 KWMU, 3651 Olive Street

7/28/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Peabody Plaza, 701 Market Street

7/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Youth and Family Center, 818 Cass Avenue

7/29/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Jones Lang LaSalle, 1 Metropolitan Square, 211 North Broadway

7/31/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 5020 Rhodes

_______________

 

Warren

 

Warrenton

7/28/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church , 950 S. State Hwy 47

 

 

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

 

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visitredcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

 

