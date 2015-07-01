Red Cross seeks blood donations to offset seasonal decline Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help offset a seasonal decline in donations and prevent a shortage this summer by giving blood. During June, July and August, there are about two fewer donors than needed at each Red Cross blood drive. This can add up to more than 100,000 fewer donations during the summer. Many schools that host blood drives are out of session, and vacation schedules can make regular donors less available – both contributing to the seasonal decline. Donors of all blood types – especially those with types AB, O negative, A negative and B negative – are needed to help ensure blood products are available to hospital patients this summer. Type AB donors have the universal plasma type, which can be given to patients of all blood types. Plasma helps maintain blood pressure and supplies critical proteins for clotting immunity. It is often needed for burn, trauma and cancer patients. To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Upcoming blood donation opportunities Ill. Bond Mulberry Grove 7/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mulberry Grove Community Building, Maple Street _______________ Calhoun Brussels 7/20/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., American Legion Hall, 163 E. Main _______________ Clay Clay City 7/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clay City Christian Church, 907 S Main Street Flora 7/22/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Clay County Hospital, 911 Stacyburke Dr 7/29/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., VFW, 128 E 2nd St Louisville 7/20/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Brush Christian Church, Route 45 South Xenia 7/22/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Xenia United Methodist Church, 102 W 3rd Street _______________ Clinton Breese 7/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mater Dei High School, 900 N. Mater Dei Dr. New Baden 7/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Market Center, 450 W. Hanover _______________ Coles Charleston 7/27/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Charleston Public Library, 712 6th Street Mattoon 7/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Marshall Avenue Christian Church, 620 S 26th Street 7/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 221 N 16th Street, P.O. Box 875 7/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cross County Mall, 700 East Broadway _______________ Effingham Altamont 7/17/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Altamont Christian Church, 1351 S. Main Effingham 7/28/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Effingham Equity, 201 W Roadway Ave Teutopolis 7/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Effingham Senior Center, 209 S Merchant St _______________ Fayette Ramsey 7/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, RR 51 Saint Peter 7/29/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Homestyle Creations, 1675 East 900 ave Vandalia 7/21/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 S. 3rd St. _______________ Franklin Christopher 7/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Building, 602 South Mulkey Street West Frankfort 7/23/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 1 West Frankfort Plaza _______________ Jasper Wheeler 7/19/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 13204 N. 2300th St. _______________ Jefferson Mount Vernon 7/17/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Physicians Filing Service, 210 N. 10th St. _______________ Jersey Jerseyville 7/16/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 400 South State _______________ Macoupin Brighton 7/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Alphonsus Church, 918 N. Main St. Bunker Hill 7/31/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bunker Hill Municipal Building, 801 S. Franklin Street _______________ Madison Alton 7/25/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alton VFW, 4445 Alby Street Bethalto 7/22/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St. 7/27/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethalto United Methodist Church, 240 E Sherman St. Edwardsville 7/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 1200 Esic Drive Granite City 7/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 1098, 4225 Old Alton Rd Hamel 7/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave. Highland 7/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr. 7/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Woodmen of the World Hall, 13426 US 40 _______________ Marion Centralia 7/23/2015: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 S. Poplar 7/26/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Marys School, 424 E Broadway 7/31/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Centralia Elks Lodge, 235 N. Locust St. Salem 7/19/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 812 West Main _______________ Monroe Waterloo 7/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wal-mart Supercenter, 961 North Market Street 7/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW, 406 Veterans Dr. _______________ Pike Pleasant Hill 7/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 100 S. Main _______________ Randolph Chester 7/21/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street Prairie du Rocher 7/29/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 509 Henry Street _______________ Richland Noble 7/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble First Christian Church, 485 South First Street Olney 7/26/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church-Olney, 220 South Elliott Street 7/30/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Holiday, 1300 S West Street _______________ Saint Clair Belleville 7/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenmount Road Church of Christ, 25 N Greenmount Rd 7/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 5929 Old St Louis Rd 7/30/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dearborn National Life Insurance Company, 7330 West Field Plaza Caseyville 7/28/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Caseyville Moose, 8550 Bunkum Road Swansea 7/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Holland Construction, 4495 N Illinois St 7/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grand Manor, 58 Frank Scott Parkway East _______________ Shelby Shelbyville 7/16/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1000 West N. 6th _______________ Washington Ashley 7/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashley Community Building, Ashley Community Building, 660 E Main Street Okawville 7/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 205 South Hanover Street Mo. Crawford Cuba 7/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 7057 Old Highway 66 _______________ Franklin Pacific 7/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 320 West Meramec Street 7/31/2015: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church, 1969 Hogan Road Saint Clair 7/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus St Clair, 204 South Commercial 7/21/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 2651, 35 E North St Sullivan 7/20/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Life Care Center of Sullivan, 875 Dunsford Court 7/22/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fidelity Communications Company, 64 North Clark Street 7/28/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Victorian Place of Sullivan, 1250 East Springfield Road Union 7/17/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sunset Healthcare Center, 400 West Park 7/20/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive Washington 7/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street _______________ Jefferson Arnold 7/19/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St David’s Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd 7/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 1701 Missouri State Rd. Crystal City 7/17/2015: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., TitleMax, 302 South Truman Blvd. 7/19/2015: 8:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 555 Bailey Road Desoto 7/29/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wal-mart Supercenter, 12862 Hwy 21 Festus 7/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus City Hall, 711 W. Main Imperial 7/20/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Johns Catholic Church, 4614 Blue Springs Road 7/21/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia Pevely 7/27/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1315 Abbey Lane _______________ Saint Charles Saint Charles 7/26/2015: 8:15 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2800 Elm St 7/27/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane Saint Peters 7/29/2015: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Doctors Building, 10 Hospital Drive Wentzville 7/23/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Twin Oaks at Heritage Point, 250 Savannah Terrace _______________ Saint Francois Bismarck 7/28/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 6947, 1008 Veterans Drive Bonne Terre 7/29/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe Street Desloge 7/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 300 Lincoln St Farmington 7/27/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 210 North A Street 7/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Money Concepts, 206 Hyler Dr _______________ Saint Louis Ballwin 7/26/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont 7/28/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bilfinger Industrial Services, Inc., 15933 Clayton Road Chesterfield 7/20/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Westchester House, 550 White Rd 7/20/2015: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Samuel Sachs Branch, 16400 Buckhardt Place 7/24/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Granny 8 Mortgage, 14897 Clayton Road 7/29/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Lukes Hospital-Institute for Health Ed., 222 S. Woods Mill Rd., North/ South Medical Building Ellisville 7/27/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John Church, 15800 Manchester Rd. 7/31/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Auto Spa Etc, 8 Ellisville Town Center Eureka 7/31/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers Eureka, 400 Meramec Boulevard Fenton 7/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., RiverChase, 990 Horan Florissant 7/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Andrew UMC, 3975 N Hwy 67 Hazelwood 7/20/2015: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis County Library - Prairie Commons, 915 Utz Lane 7/31/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis Outlet Mall, 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd Manchester 7/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., T-Mobile, 14169 Manchester Rd. Suite E Saint Louis 7/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road 7/25/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The HEIGHTS, 8001 Dale Avenue 7/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Catherine Laboure Parish, 9750 Sappington Road 7/29/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Anthony's Medical Center, 10010 Kennerly 7/29/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., ROC Ministries of Mehlville, 802 Kinswood Lane Wildwood 7/19/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Albans Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road _______________ Saint Louis City Saint Louis 7/17/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Shiloh Temple COGIC, 4100 Washington Blvd 7/22/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Public Radio 90.7 KWMU, 3651 Olive Street 7/28/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Peabody Plaza, 701 Market Street 7/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Youth and Family Center, 818 Cass Avenue 7/29/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Jones Lang LaSalle, 1 Metropolitan Square, 211 North Broadway 7/31/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 5020 Rhodes _______________ Warren Warrenton 7/28/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church , 950 S. State Hwy 47 How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. About the American Red Cross The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. 