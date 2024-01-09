JERSEYVILLE - The American Red Cross and the NFL are teaming up to reward two lucky blood donors a trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Donations will be accepted the entire month of January 2024 - donors can either sign up at this link or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “DelhiBaptist” to schedule an appointment. A blood drive is also scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2024 at Delhi Baptist Church, located at 18151 Church Lane in Jerseyville.

All donors throughout January will be automatically entered into a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, which also includes access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 9-12, 2024), and a $1,000 gift card for expenses.

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years. 2024 marks the fifth year the Red Cross and NFL have partnered for this initiative during National Blood Donor Month.

“Health emergencies don’t pause for holidays or game days,” The Red Cross said in a press release. “Donors are needed now: Step off the sidelines and roll up a sleeve to help patients in need.”

To learn more, visit the American Red Cross website.

