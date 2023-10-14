Red Cross Needs Thousands Of Additional Blood Donations To Replenish Supply
ST. LOUIS — Since announcing a national blood and platelet shortage a month ago, thousands of donors across the country have rolled up a sleeves to help rebuild the American Red Cross blood and platelet supply.
Donors have been stepping up to help rebuild the blood supply since the American Red Cross first announced our national blood and platelet shortage last month.
"Unfortunately, hospital demand continues to outpace donations," Sharon Watson, Regional Communications Director for the Red Cross, said on Friday. "We need an additional 10,000 blood and platelet donations each week over the next month to meet patient needs.
"The Red Cross is working around-the-clock to ensure patients have access to lifesaving transfusions and must collect 10,000 additional blood and platelet donations – over and above expectations – each week over the next month to sufficiently meet hospital needs. Donors of all blood types are urged to book a time to give now, especially those with type O blood or those giving platelets."
In thanks for helping, all who come to give Oct. 21-Nov. 9 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a restaurant merchant of their choice to enjoy lunch on the Red Cross. They will also be automatically entered to win a $5,000 gift card. There will be three lucky winners – one chosen at random each week. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Lunch.
Don’t wait – patients are counting on critical care this fall. To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Flu and COVID-19 vaccines don’t affect donor eligibility
As cold and flu season quickly approaches, the Red Cross is reminding donors that they can still give blood or platelets after receiving a flu vaccine, so long as they are feeling healthy and well on the day of their donation. Likewise, there is no deferral or wait time for those receiving the updated COVID-19 vaccine.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 21-Nov. 9
Illinois
Bond
Greenville
11/2/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street
Pocahontas
11/7/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 East State Street
_______________
Christian
Pana
11/8/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pana High School, East 9th Street
_______________
Clay
Flora
10/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Christ's Church Flora, 200 N Olive Rd
_______________
Clinton
Aviston
11/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 601 South Clinton Street
Breese
10/23/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mater Dei High School, 900 North Mater Dei Drive
Hoffman
11/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hoffman Village Hall, 110 East Park Avenue
_______________
Coles
Charleston
10/30/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Charleston Middle School, 910 Smith Drive
Mattoon
10/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue
11/9/2023: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lake Land College, 5001 Lake Land Blvd
_______________
Crawford
Flat Rock
11/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flat Rock Community Center, 310 West Second Street
Hutsonville
11/8/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover Street
Robinson
10/30/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Robinson Public Library, 606 N Jefferson St
11/1/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Robinson High School, 2000 North Cross Street
_______________
Cumberland
Toledo
10/25/2023: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square
_______________
Effingham
Dieterich
10/25/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich High School, 205 S Pine
Effingham
10/21/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/24/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/25/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/25/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
10/26/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/28/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/31/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/1/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/2/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/7/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/8/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/9/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Mason
10/24/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
Teutopolis
11/7/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl
Jasper
Sainte Marie
10/23/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
_______________
Jefferson
Bluford
11/8/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Elementary School, 907 West 6th Street
Dix
11/1/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main
Mount Vernon
10/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street
_______________
Jersey
Jerseyville
11/2/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., LifechurchX, 300 Bluebird Lane
11/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., JCH East Annex, 220 East County Road
______________
Madison
Alton
10/23/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Senior Services Plus Inc, 2603 North Rodgers
Bethalto
10/26/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Civic Memorial High School, 200 School Street
10/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Memorial High School, 200 School Street
10/31/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E Central
Collinsville
10/26/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia
Edwardsville
10/27/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Trace on the Parkway Apartments, 6150 Trace Pkwy Dr
11/2/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Dr.
11/3/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street
11/8/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main
Glen Carbon
11/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sunset Hills Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Dr
Godfrey
11/1/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.
11/8/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.
Granite City
10/25/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 4950 Maryville Rd
_______________
Marion
Centralia
10/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Central City Elementary School, 129 Douglas Street
11/1/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road
Odin
10/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Odin Public School, 102 South Merritt
Salem
11/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Luther B Easley American Legion Post 128, 1001 E. Main
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
10/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
11/3/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd
Waterloo
10/24/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 320 Covington Drive
_______________
Montgomery
Raymond
11/1/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lincolnwood Jr/Sr High School, 507 Prairie St
Witt
11/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Witt Lions Club, 500 S Main St
_______________
Randolph
Chester
10/25/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chester High School, 1901 Swanwick Street
Evansville
11/1/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 303 Broad St.
Sparta
10/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta High School, 205 West Hood Avenue
_______________
Richland
Noble
11/6/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue
Olney
10/27/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Olney Central College, 305 North West Street
11/5/2023: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., St Joseph Stringtown Community Club, 6342 County Rd 1700 E
11/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
10/30/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Notre Dame Academy, 1900 West Belle
11/7/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive
Fairview Heights
10/21/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/22/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/23/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/24/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/25/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/26/2023: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/27/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/28/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/30/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/31/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/1/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/2/2023: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/3/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/6/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/7/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/8/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/9/2023: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
Freeburg
10/23/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street
O Fallon
10/23/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd
Saint Libory
11/2/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Liborius Church, 911 Sparta Street
_______________
Washington
Nashville
10/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nashville High School, 1300 South Mill
10/25/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grupo Antolin, 18355 Enterprise Ave
11/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand
MO
Saint Louis
Affton
10/31/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.
Ballwin
10/22/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont
10/25/2023: 12:45 p.m. - 3:45 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd
10/27/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd
Chesterfield
10/21/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/22/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/23/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/24/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/25/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/27/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/28/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/30/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/31/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/1/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/2/2023: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/3/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/6/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/7/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/8/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/9/2023: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Clayton
10/21/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Clayton High School, 1 Mark Twain Cir
Creve Coeur
11/8/2023: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Road
Des Peres
11/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester
Ellisville
10/24/2023: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pathfinder Church -Cornerstone Building, 15800 Manchester Rd.
Eureka
11/6/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 19 W 1st St
Florissant
10/25/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/26/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/1/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/3/2023: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Northwest Healthcare, 1225 Graham Road
11/8/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
Kirkwood
10/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., City of Kirkwood, 111 South Geyer
11/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 East Adams Ave.
Manchester
11/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive
Maryland Heights
10/23/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Grace Church, 2695 Creve Coeur Mill Rd
Saint Louis
10/21/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/22/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/23/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road
10/24/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue
10/25/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/25/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd
10/25/2023: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Westborough Country Club, 631 S Berry Rd
10/26/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/27/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
10/27/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Abiding Savior Lutheran Church and School, 4353 Butler Hill Rd,
10/28/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/30/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/30/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria
10/31/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/1/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/2/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/3/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/6/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/6/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne Ave
11/7/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/7/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oakville Middle School, 5950 Telegraph Rd
11/7/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2726 Oakville Elks Lane
11/8/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Roofers Mart, 7208 Weil Ave
11/8/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chamberlain College of Nursing, 11830 Westline Industrial Drive, Suite 106
11/9/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
___________
Saint Louis City
Saint Louis
10/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand
10/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
10/31/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
11/8/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New City School, 5209 Waterman Blvd
_______________
St Charles County
St Charles
10/27/2023: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Spellmann Center, John Weber Dr
_______________
How to donate blood
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
