ST. LOUIS — Since announcing a national blood and platelet shortage a month ago, thousands of donors across the country have rolled up a sleeves to help rebuild the American Red Cross blood and platelet supply.

"Unfortunately, hospital demand continues to outpace donations," Sharon Watson, Regional Communications Director for the Red Cross, said on Friday. "We need an additional 10,000 blood and platelet donations each week over the next month to meet patient needs.

"The Red Cross is working around-the-clock to ensure patients have access to lifesaving transfusions and must collect 10,000 additional blood and platelet donations – over and above expectations – each week over the next month to sufficiently meet hospital needs. Donors of all blood types are urged to book a time to give now, especially those with type O blood or those giving platelets."

In thanks for helping, all who come to give Oct. 21-Nov. 9 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a restaurant merchant of their choice to enjoy lunch on the Red Cross. They will also be automatically entered to win a $5,000 gift card. There will be three lucky winners – one chosen at random each week. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Lunch.

Don’t wait – patients are counting on critical care this fall. To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines don’t affect donor eligibility

As cold and flu season quickly approaches, the Red Cross is reminding donors that they can still give blood or platelets after receiving a flu vaccine, so long as they are feeling healthy and well on the day of their donation. Likewise, there is no deferral or wait time for those receiving the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 21-Nov. 9

Illinois

Bond

Greenville

11/2/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street

Pocahontas

11/7/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 East State Street

_______________

Christian

Pana

11/8/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pana High School, East 9th Street

_______________

Clay

Flora

10/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Christ's Church Flora, 200 N Olive Rd

_______________

Clinton

Aviston

11/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 601 South Clinton Street

Breese

10/23/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mater Dei High School, 900 North Mater Dei Drive

Hoffman

11/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hoffman Village Hall, 110 East Park Avenue

_______________

Coles

Charleston

10/30/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Charleston Middle School, 910 Smith Drive

Mattoon

10/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue

11/9/2023: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lake Land College, 5001 Lake Land Blvd

_______________

Crawford

Flat Rock

11/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flat Rock Community Center, 310 West Second Street

Hutsonville

11/8/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover Street

Robinson

10/30/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Robinson Public Library, 606 N Jefferson St

11/1/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Robinson High School, 2000 North Cross Street

_______________

Cumberland

Toledo

10/25/2023: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square

_______________

Effingham

Dieterich

10/25/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich High School, 205 S Pine

Effingham

10/21/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/24/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/25/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/25/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

10/26/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/28/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/31/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/1/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/2/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/7/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/8/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/9/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Mason

10/24/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37

Teutopolis

11/7/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl

Jasper

Sainte Marie

10/23/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass

_______________

Jefferson

Bluford

11/8/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Elementary School, 907 West 6th Street

Dix

11/1/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main

Mount Vernon

10/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

11/2/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., LifechurchX, 300 Bluebird Lane

11/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., JCH East Annex, 220 East County Road

______________

Madison

Alton

10/23/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Senior Services Plus Inc, 2603 North Rodgers

Bethalto

10/26/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Civic Memorial High School, 200 School Street

10/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Memorial High School, 200 School Street

10/31/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E Central

Collinsville

10/26/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

Edwardsville

10/27/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Trace on the Parkway Apartments, 6150 Trace Pkwy Dr

11/2/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Dr.

11/3/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street

11/8/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main

Glen Carbon

11/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sunset Hills Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Dr

Godfrey

11/1/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.

11/8/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.

Granite City

10/25/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 4950 Maryville Rd

_______________

Marion

Centralia

10/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Central City Elementary School, 129 Douglas Street

11/1/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road

Odin

10/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Odin Public School, 102 South Merritt

Salem

11/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Luther B Easley American Legion Post 128, 1001 E. Main

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

10/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

11/3/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd

Waterloo

10/24/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 320 Covington Drive

_______________

Montgomery

Raymond

11/1/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lincolnwood Jr/Sr High School, 507 Prairie St

Witt

11/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Witt Lions Club, 500 S Main St

_______________

Randolph

Chester

10/25/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chester High School, 1901 Swanwick Street

Evansville

11/1/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 303 Broad St.

Sparta

10/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta High School, 205 West Hood Avenue

_______________

Richland

Noble

11/6/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue

Olney

10/27/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Olney Central College, 305 North West Street

11/5/2023: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., St Joseph Stringtown Community Club, 6342 County Rd 1700 E

11/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

10/30/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Notre Dame Academy, 1900 West Belle

11/7/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive

Fairview Heights

10/21/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/22/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/23/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/24/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/25/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/26/2023: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/27/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/28/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/30/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/31/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/1/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/2/2023: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/3/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/6/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/7/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/8/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/9/2023: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Freeburg

10/23/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street

O Fallon

10/23/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd

Saint Libory

11/2/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Liborius Church, 911 Sparta Street

_______________

Washington

Nashville

10/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nashville High School, 1300 South Mill

10/25/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grupo Antolin, 18355 Enterprise Ave

11/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand

MO

Saint Louis

Affton

10/31/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.

Ballwin

10/22/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont

10/25/2023: 12:45 p.m. - 3:45 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd

10/27/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd

Chesterfield

10/21/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/22/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/23/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/24/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/25/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/27/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/28/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/30/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/31/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/1/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/2/2023: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/3/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/6/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/7/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/8/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/9/2023: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Clayton

10/21/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Clayton High School, 1 Mark Twain Cir

Creve Coeur

11/8/2023: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Road

Des Peres

11/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester

Ellisville

10/24/2023: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pathfinder Church -Cornerstone Building, 15800 Manchester Rd.

Eureka

11/6/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 19 W 1st St

Florissant

10/25/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/26/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

11/1/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

11/3/2023: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Northwest Healthcare, 1225 Graham Road

11/8/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

11/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Kirkwood

10/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., City of Kirkwood, 111 South Geyer

11/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 East Adams Ave.

Manchester

11/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

Maryland Heights

10/23/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Grace Church, 2695 Creve Coeur Mill Rd

Saint Louis

10/21/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/22/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/23/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road

10/24/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue

10/25/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/25/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd

10/25/2023: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Westborough Country Club, 631 S Berry Rd

10/26/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/27/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

10/27/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Abiding Savior Lutheran Church and School, 4353 Butler Hill Rd,

10/28/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/30/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/30/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

10/31/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/1/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/2/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/3/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/6/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/6/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne Ave

11/7/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/7/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oakville Middle School, 5950 Telegraph Rd

11/7/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2726 Oakville Elks Lane

11/8/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Roofers Mart, 7208 Weil Ave

11/8/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chamberlain College of Nursing, 11830 Westline Industrial Drive, Suite 106

11/9/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

___________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

10/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand

10/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

10/31/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

11/8/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New City School, 5209 Waterman Blvd

_______________

St Charles County

St Charles

10/27/2023: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Spellmann Center, John Weber Dr

_______________

How to donate blood

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

