The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to help their communities prepare for emergencies by giving blood during National Preparedness Month this September.

Becoming a regular blood donor is one way to help ensure communities are prepared for any emergency, including those where blood transfusions are needed. The Red Cross also encourages the public to get prepared by making a disaster plan for their homes or work places.

A sufficient blood supply is central to ensuring hospitals are prepared to meet patient needs in times of disaster, including the very personal ones that can happen any day. Because blood takes about 48 hours to be tested, processed and made available for patients, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can help save the day when emergencies occur.

This month also marks the sixth year that the Red Cross and Sport Clips Haircuts have teamed up to help increase blood donations. Through the “Saving Lives Never Looked So Good” campaign, Sport Clips is thanking those who come to give blood in September with a coupon for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations. The coupon is valid through Nov. 8, 2015, and will be sent to donors via email a few days after their donation.

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for patients needing transfusions. The Red Cross needs blood donors of all types – especially those with types AB, O negative, B negative and A negative – to give blood regularly.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). For information on planning for emergencies and preparedness training, visit redcross.org/prepare.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Ill.

Bond

Greenville

9/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 S 4th St

Mulberry Grove

9/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mulberry Grove Community Building, Maple Street

_______________

Clay

Clay City

9/25/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clay City High School, 707 S Walnut

Flora

9/18/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Clay County Hospital, 911 Stacyburke Dr

Louisville

9/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North Clay Elementary, Rte 45 South

_______________

Clinton

Breese

9/16/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 N. Main St.

Carlyle

9/17/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carlyle Lake Visitors Center, 801 Lake Rd.

9/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Carlyle Lake Visitors Center, 801 Lake Rd.

New Baden

9/21/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 105 E. Illinois St.

_______________

Coles

Charleston

9/28/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Wal-mart, 2250 E Lincoln

Mattoon

9/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 221 N 16th Street, P.O. Box 875

9/25/2015: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Big Lots, 204 Charleston Avenue East

9/25/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fellowship Center, 301 Lafayette Avenue East

9/30/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Catholic Charities, 4217 Dewitt Avenue

_______________

Crawford

Palestine

9/23/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street

_______________

Effingham

Effingham

9/21/2015: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Anthony High School, 304 Roadway Ave

Montrose

9/27/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Rose Catholic Church, 301 N Spring Creek Rd.

_______________

Fayette

Ramsey

9/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, E. 5th St.

Saint Peter

9/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Homestyle Creations, 1675 East 900 ave

_______________

Franklin

Christopher

9/25/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Christopher High School, 1 Bearcat Drive

West Frankfort

9/24/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 1 West Frankfort Plaza

_______________

Jefferson

Bluford

9/22/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Webber Township High School, S. Main

Waltonville

9/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Waltonville Grade School, 802 W. Knob St.

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

9/17/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway

_______________

Macoupin

Benld

9/21/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 201 E. Central St.

Brighton

9/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Municipal Building, 206 S. Main

Piasa

9/24/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Southwestern High School, 8226 Route 111

_______________

Madison

Bethalto

9/16/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.

Collinsville

9/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South Street

Edwardsville

9/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr

Glen Carbon

9/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Glen Carbon Fire Department, 430 Glen Carbon Road

Godfrey

9/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.

Granite City

9/23/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Granite City Senior High School, 3101 Madison

Hamel

9/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

Highland

9/21/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.

Wood River

9/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wood River VFW 2859, 231 E Edwardsville Rd

Worden

9/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Worden Fire Department, 127 W Wall St.

_______________

Marion

Central City

9/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central City Elementary School, 129 Douglas St.

Centralia

Article continues after sponsor message

9/22/2015: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Moose Family Center, 1824 S. Poplar

Salem

9/20/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 812 West Main

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

9/20/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd

_______________

Pike

Pleasant Hill

9/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pleasant Hill First Baptist Church, 302 Park View

_______________

Randolph

Chester

9/22/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street

Red Bud

9/23/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 500 West South 4th

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

9/17/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Belleville First Assembly of God, 900 Fair Oaks Drive

9/21/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Augustine of Canterbury, 1900 West Belle

Lebanon

9/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., McKendree University, 1200 Alton

Mascoutah

9/17/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood School, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160

9/26/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Holy Childhood School, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160

_______________

Shelby

Shelbyville

9/17/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1000 West N. 6th

Sigel

9/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 1201 1st St

_______________

Washington

Okawville

9/22/2015: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Okawville High School, 400 South Hanover

Radom

9/24/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Michaels Catholic Church, 52 South 3rd St

_______________

Mo.

Franklin

Pacific

9/16/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eureka Fire Training Center, 18765 Old Highway 66

9/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., New Beginnings Lutheran Church, 791 New Beginnings Drive

9/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 320 West Meramec Street

Sullivan

9/21/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sullivan Elementary, 104 W Washington

Union

9/18/2015: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Union High School, 1217 West Main

_______________

Saint Charles

Saint Charles

9/21/2015: 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Becky David Elementary School, 1155 Jungs Station Road

_______________

Saint Francois

Leadington

9/18/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 5741, 600 E Woodlawn

Park Hills

9/22/2015: 1:45 p.m. - 7 p.m., West County Elementary School, 625 Chariton Avenue

_______________

Saint Louis

Bridgeton

9/24/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., AT&T Bridgeton, 12976 Hollenberg Drive

Chesterfield

9/26/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Title Boxing Club - Chesterfield, 1695 Clarkson Rd

9/27/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis West County Seventh-day Adventist Church, 16601 Wild Horse Creek Road

Eureka

9/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 601 North Central

Fenton

9/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Meramec Valley, 625 New Smitzer Mill Rd.

9/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Uthoff Valley Elementary, 1600 Uthoff Dr.

Florissant

9/23/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 2615 Shackelford Rd

Manchester

9/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road

Saint Louis

9/16/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Louis Sports Chiropractic Center, 12032 Tesson Ferry

9/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hancock Place Elementary School, 9101 South Broadway

9/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd.

9/18/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road

9/18/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Major Brands, 6701 Southwest Ave

9/19/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 737 Barracks View Rd.

9/20/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2030 Union Rd.

9/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road

9/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Mother of the Church, 5901 Kerth Rd.

9/22/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave

9/25/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lemay Fire Protection District, 1201 Telegraph Road

Wildwood

9/20/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Albans Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

9/19/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., City Hope Bible Church, 5868 West Florissant Ave

9/23/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., One Financial Plaza, 501 N Broadway

9/25/2015: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis University, 20 N Grand

9/26/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., South St Louis Marine Corps League, 5700 Leona

9/26/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow

_______________

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors in the Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visitredcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.orgor visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

More like this: