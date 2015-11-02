Red Cross encourages blood donations to help ensure a sufficient supply throughout the holidays
ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to help ensure a sufficient blood supply throughout the holiday season.
A seasonal decline in donations often occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors get busy with family gatherings and travel. However, patients don’t get a holiday vacation from needing lifesaving transfusions. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.
Lorie Alwes remembers her father being called often to give blood – even on holidays. He had type O negative blood, the universal blood type. “One time it was in the middle of Thanksgiving dinner and off he went without hesitation,” she recalls. “He explained to us kids that his blood was used in emergency situations and could possibly save another life.”
Years later, Alwes learned that she also has type O negative blood. She has since donated whenever needed and has encouraged her 17-year-old son to carry on the lifesaving family tradition that was so important to his grandfather.
Donors with all blood types are needed, and especially those with types O negative, B negative, A negative and AB. All those who come to donate Nov. 25-29 will get a Red Cross mixing spoon and celebrity chef recipe set, while supplies last.
To make an appointment to donate blood, people can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App from app stores, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Ill.
Bond
Mulberry Grove
11/23/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mulberry Grove High School, 801 W. Wall St.
_______________
Christian
Kincaid
11/24/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Fork Junior/Senior High School, 612 Dial St.
_______________
Clay
Flora
11/18/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Flora High School, 600 S Locust
11/25/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Clay County Hospital, 911 Stacyburke Dr
Louisville
11/16/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Brush Christian Church, Route 45 South
_______________
Clinton
Beckemeyer
11/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis St.
Breese
11/25/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 N. Main St.
New Baden
11/16/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 105 E. Illinois St.
_______________
Coles
Charleston
11/18/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Ballroom, 1720 7th St.
Mattoon
11/21/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-mart, 101 Dettro Dr.
11/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Marshall Avenue Christian Church, 620 S 26th St.
11/28/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Wright's Premium Auto Sales, 301 N. Logan St.
_______________
Effingham
Mason
11/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 N Route 37
_______________
Fayette
Ramsey
11/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ramsey Grade School, 610 W 6th St.
Saint Peter
11/27/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Homestyle Creations, 1675 East 900 Ave.
Vandalia
11/17/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 S. 3rd St.
_______________
Franklin
West Frankfort
11/19/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 1 West Frankfort Plaza
_______________
Greene
Greenfield
11/24/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Greenfield High School, 502 E St.
_______________
Jefferson
Bluford
11/23/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Ruritan Club, 814 6th St
_______________
Jersey
Jerseyville
11/24/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St.
_______________
Macoupin
Carlinville
11/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carlinville Moose Lodge #1216, 801 Pine St.
_______________
Madison
Alton
11/20/2015: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Alton High School, 4200 Humbert
Bethalto
11/18/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.
11/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walgreens, 172 E McArthur Dr.
Edwardsville
11/30/2015: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas
Glen Carbon
11/16/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Meridian Village, 27 Auerbach
Godfrey
11/18/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road
Granite City
11/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave
11/25/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Gateway Regional Medical Center, 2100 Madison Ave.
Hamel
11/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.
Highland
11/16/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane
11/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.
_______________
Marion
Centralia
11/20/2015: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 S. Poplar
Sandoval
11/16/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sandoval High School, 859 W Missouri St.
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
11/22/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Road
Waterloo
11/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main
_______________
Randolph
Chester
11/17/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State St.
Red Bud
11/30/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust St.
_______________
Richland
Olney
11/20/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Olney Central College, 305 N. West St.
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
11/23/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Undercroft of St Peters Cathedral Church, Corner of 3rd and Garfield
Cahokia
11/17/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Cahokia High School, 800 Range Lane
11/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 100 East 5th St.
O Fallon
11/25/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., O'Fallon 15 Cine, 1320 Central Park Dr
11/28/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sams Club, 1350 West Highway 50
Shiloh
11/27/2015: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Family Church, 704 N Green Mount Road
_______________
Shelby
Cowden
11/24/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 4th and Locust
Shelbyville
11/19/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1000 West N. 6th
11/25/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Hawthorne Inn, 1111 W N 12th St.
_______________
Washington
Ashley
11/24/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 E Main St.
Mo.
Franklin
Gerald
11/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Gerald Catholic Church, 124 Fitzgerald Ave
Pacific
11/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zitzman Elementary, 255 S Indian Pride Drive
Saint Clair
11/30/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus St Clair, 204 South Commercial
Sullivan
11/18/2015: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sullivan High School, 1073 East Vine
11/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church Sullivan, 22 East Vine
Union
11/25/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Union Moose Lodge, Highway 50 and Koelling
Washington
11/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Washington West Elementary, 1570 W 5th St.
11/30/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1121 Columbus Lane
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
11/22/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 Church Road
11/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 1701 Missouri State Road
11/27/2015: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Road
Crystal City
11/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive
Herculaneum
11/19/2015: 7:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Herculaneum High School, 1 Blackcat Dr.
High Ridge
11/16/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 2735 High Ridge Blvd.
11/25/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 5680 State Road PP
Imperial
11/17/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia
11/19/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Seckman High School, 2800 Seckman Road
_______________
Saint Charles
Dardenne Prairie
11/21/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wehrenberg Town Square, 7805 Hwy N
Lake Saint Louis
11/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive
O Fallon
11/27/2015: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave
Saint Charles
11/25/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kisker Road Library, 1000 Kisker Road
11/29/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 1424 1st Capitol Drive South
Wentzville
11/19/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Daniel Boone Elementary School, 201 W Hwy D
_______________
Saint Francois
Farmington
11/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch
Park Hills
11/20/2015: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive
_______________
Saint Louis
Ballwin
11/30/2015: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Dr
Creve Coeur
11/28/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Elks Lodge #9, 12481 Ladue Road
Florissant
11/18/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., First Christian Church, 2890 Patterson
Hazelwood
11/25/2015: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., Cabelas, 5555 St Louis Mills Boulevard, Suite 167
Saint Louis
11/16/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., ROC Ministries of Mehlville, 802 Kinswood Lane
11/20/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Lewis & Clark, 9909 Lewis & Clark
11/23/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Louis County Library, 1640 S Lindbergh
11/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road
11/23/2015: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Seven Holy Founders, 6737 Rock Hill Road
11/25/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Edward Jones YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave
11/25/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Olivette Community Center, 9723 Grandview Dr
Shrewsbury
11/16/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne
Sunset Hills
11/25/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunset Hills Community Center, 3915 S Lindbergh Blvd
Town and Country
11/27/2015: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40
Wildwood
11/22/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Albans Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road
_______________
Saint Louis City
11/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis College of Pharmacy, 4588 Parkview Ave
11/17/2015: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis University, 20 N Grand
11/24/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis University Hospital, 3635 Vista Ave
11/29/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Ave
_______________
Sainte Genevieve
Bloomsdale
11/29/2015: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 175 Jersey Lane
_______________
Warren
Warrenton
11/25/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 122, 28855 Legion Trail
_______________
Washington
Potosi
11/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Georgian Gardens, 1 Georgian Gardens Drive
11/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Potosi Manor, 307 Highway 21
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
