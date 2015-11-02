ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to help ensure a sufficient blood supply throughout the holiday season.

A seasonal decline in donations often occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors get busy with family gatherings and travel. However, patients don’t get a holiday vacation from needing lifesaving transfusions. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

Lorie Alwes remembers her father being called often to give blood – even on holidays. He had type O negative blood, the universal blood type. “One time it was in the middle of Thanksgiving dinner and off he went without hesitation,” she recalls. “He explained to us kids that his blood was used in emergency situations and could possibly save another life.”

Years later, Alwes learned that she also has type O negative blood. She has since donated whenever needed and has encouraged her 17-year-old son to carry on the lifesaving family tradition that was so important to his grandfather.

Donors with all blood types are needed, and especially those with types O negative, B negative, A negative and AB. All those who come to donate Nov. 25-29 will get a Red Cross mixing spoon and celebrity chef recipe set, while supplies last.

To make an appointment to donate blood, people can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App from app stores, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Ill.

Bond

Mulberry Grove

11/23/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mulberry Grove High School, 801 W. Wall St.

_______________

Christian

Kincaid

11/24/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Fork Junior/Senior High School, 612 Dial St.

_______________

Clay

Flora

11/18/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Flora High School, 600 S Locust

11/25/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Clay County Hospital, 911 Stacyburke Dr

Louisville

11/16/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Brush Christian Church, Route 45 South

_______________

Clinton

Beckemeyer

11/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis St.

Breese

11/25/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 N. Main St.

New Baden

11/16/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 105 E. Illinois St.

_______________

Coles

Charleston

11/18/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Ballroom, 1720 7th St.

Mattoon

11/21/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-mart, 101 Dettro Dr.

11/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Marshall Avenue Christian Church, 620 S 26th St.

11/28/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Wright's Premium Auto Sales, 301 N. Logan St.

_______________

Effingham

Mason

11/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 N Route 37

_______________

Fayette

Ramsey

11/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ramsey Grade School, 610 W 6th St.

Saint Peter

11/27/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Homestyle Creations, 1675 East 900 Ave.

Vandalia

11/17/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 S. 3rd St.

_______________

Franklin

West Frankfort

11/19/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 1 West Frankfort Plaza

_______________

Greene

Greenfield

11/24/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Greenfield High School, 502 E St.

_______________

Jefferson

Bluford

11/23/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Ruritan Club, 814 6th St

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

11/24/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St.

_______________

Macoupin

Carlinville

11/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carlinville Moose Lodge #1216, 801 Pine St.

_______________

Madison

Alton

11/20/2015: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Alton High School, 4200 Humbert

Bethalto

11/18/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.

11/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walgreens, 172 E McArthur Dr.

Edwardsville

11/30/2015: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas

Glen Carbon

11/16/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Meridian Village, 27 Auerbach

Godfrey

11/18/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road

Granite City

11/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave

11/25/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Gateway Regional Medical Center, 2100 Madison Ave.

Hamel

11/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

Highland

11/16/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane

11/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.

_______________

Marion

Centralia

11/20/2015: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 S. Poplar

Sandoval

11/16/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sandoval High School, 859 W Missouri St.

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

11/22/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Road

Waterloo

11/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main

_______________

Randolph

Chester

11/17/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State St.

Red Bud

11/30/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust St.

_______________

Richland

Olney

11/20/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Olney Central College, 305 N. West St.

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

11/23/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Undercroft of St Peters Cathedral Church, Corner of 3rd and Garfield

Cahokia

11/17/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Cahokia High School, 800 Range Lane

11/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 100 East 5th St.

O Fallon

11/25/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., O'Fallon 15 Cine, 1320 Central Park Dr

11/28/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sams Club, 1350 West Highway 50

Shiloh

11/27/2015: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Family Church, 704 N Green Mount Road

_______________

Shelby

Cowden

11/24/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 4th and Locust

Shelbyville

11/19/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1000 West N. 6th

11/25/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Hawthorne Inn, 1111 W N 12th St.

_______________

Washington

Ashley

11/24/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 E Main St.

Mo.

Franklin

Gerald

11/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Gerald Catholic Church, 124 Fitzgerald Ave

Pacific

11/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zitzman Elementary, 255 S Indian Pride Drive

Saint Clair

11/30/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus St Clair, 204 South Commercial

Sullivan

11/18/2015: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sullivan High School, 1073 East Vine

11/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church Sullivan, 22 East Vine

Union

11/25/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Union Moose Lodge, Highway 50 and Koelling

Washington

11/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Washington West Elementary, 1570 W 5th St.

11/30/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1121 Columbus Lane

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

11/22/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 Church Road

11/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 1701 Missouri State Road

11/27/2015: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Road

Crystal City

11/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive

Herculaneum

11/19/2015: 7:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Herculaneum High School, 1 Blackcat Dr.

High Ridge

11/16/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 2735 High Ridge Blvd.

11/25/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 5680 State Road PP

Imperial

11/17/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia

11/19/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Seckman High School, 2800 Seckman Road

_______________

Saint Charles

Dardenne Prairie

11/21/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wehrenberg Town Square, 7805 Hwy N

Lake Saint Louis

11/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive

O Fallon

11/27/2015: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave

Saint Charles

11/25/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kisker Road Library, 1000 Kisker Road

11/29/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 1424 1st Capitol Drive South

Wentzville

11/19/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Daniel Boone Elementary School, 201 W Hwy D

_______________

Saint Francois

Farmington

11/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch

Park Hills

11/20/2015: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

11/30/2015: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Dr

Creve Coeur

11/28/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Elks Lodge #9, 12481 Ladue Road

Florissant

11/18/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., First Christian Church, 2890 Patterson

Hazelwood

11/25/2015: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., Cabelas, 5555 St Louis Mills Boulevard, Suite 167

Saint Louis

11/16/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., ROC Ministries of Mehlville, 802 Kinswood Lane

11/20/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Lewis & Clark, 9909 Lewis & Clark

11/23/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Louis County Library, 1640 S Lindbergh

11/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road

11/23/2015: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Seven Holy Founders, 6737 Rock Hill Road

11/25/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Edward Jones YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave

11/25/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Olivette Community Center, 9723 Grandview Dr

Shrewsbury

11/16/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne

Sunset Hills

11/25/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunset Hills Community Center, 3915 S Lindbergh Blvd

Town and Country

11/27/2015: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40

Wildwood

11/22/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Albans Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road

_______________

Saint Louis City

11/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis College of Pharmacy, 4588 Parkview Ave

11/17/2015: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis University, 20 N Grand

11/24/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis University Hospital, 3635 Vista Ave

11/29/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Ave

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Bloomsdale

11/29/2015: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 175 Jersey Lane

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

11/25/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 122, 28855 Legion Trail

_______________

Washington

Potosi

11/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Georgian Gardens, 1 Georgian Gardens Drive

11/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Potosi Manor, 307 Highway 21

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

