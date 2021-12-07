Red Cross: Donors Needed Now To Address Historically Low Blood Supply
Limited-edition long-sleeved T-shirts for those who come to give around holidays
ST. LOUIS – Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. But as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.
Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.
To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Audacy Radio Holiday Heroes Blood Drive
One way you can help is by making one more blood donation before the Christmas holidays. Join the Red Cross, Audacy Radio of St. Louis and local YMCA’s of Greater and Metro St. Louis at the inaugural Holiday Heroes Blood Drive. Dec. 21-23. There are 20 locations to choose to from and all who present to donate will receive the aforementioned Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt these YMCA locations are offering a $0 Enrollment Fee for all donors who join the day of the blood drive. Make your appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, www.redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS and reference/enter sponsor code AUDACY.
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 17-Jan. 2
IL
Christian
Taylorville
12/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Battle of the Badges -Taylorville, 202 N. Main St.
_______________
Clinton
Albers
12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jaycees Building, 301 Jaycee Drive
Bartelso
12/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Cecilia Parish Center, 304 South Washington
_______________
Coles
Charleston
12/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Harrison Street Church of God, 17996 Harrison St. Rd
12/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Post 1592 VFW, 1821 20th Street
12/23/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., The Villas Of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care, 738 18th Street
12/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., HOME CHURCH, 2350 East Madison
Mattoon
12/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue
_______________
Crawford
Flat Rock
12/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flat Rock Community Center, 310 West Second Street
Robinson
12/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 North Allen
_______________
Effingham
Effingham
12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Effingham County Farm Bureau, 1102 W. Evergreen
12/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
12/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
_______________
Fayette
Farina
12/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 West Madison Street
Saint Elmo
12/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Connection Church, 2230 US - 40
Jasper
Newton
12/17/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Avenue
Sainte Marie
12/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
_______________
Jefferson
Belle Rive
12/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Belle Rive Missionary Baptist Church, 401 South Main Street
Mount Vernon
12/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Drury Inn and Suites, 145 North 44th Street
12/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street
_______________
Jersey
Jerseyville
12/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie
_______________
Macoupin
Bunker Hill
12/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bunker Hill Fire Department, 123 W. Warren St.
_______________
Madison
Alton
12/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YWCA, 304 E. 3rd Street
Collinsville
12/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St
12/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia
Edwardsville
12/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Rd
12/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)
Glen Carbon
12/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.
Maryville
12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Collinsville Maryville Troy YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive
Troy
12/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe
_______________
Marion
Centralia
12/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central City Lions Shelter, 310 S. Morrison St.
12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., City Hope Church, 1000 E. 3rd Street
12/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centralia Elks Lodge, 235 North Locust Street
Kinmundy
12/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kinmundy Christian Church, 225 N. Monroe Street
Salem
12/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, 416 Oglesby
Sandoval
12/22/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Lawrence Catholic Church, 412 N. Vine
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monroe County YMCA HTC Center, 9514 Caring Way
12/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
_______________
Richland
Olney
12/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olney Fire Department, 501 North Walnut Street
1/2/2022: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., St Joseph Stringtown Community Club, North Stringtown Road
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S Illinois Street
12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., East Belleville Center YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave
Fairview Heights
12/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/25/2021: 0 0.0. - 0 0.0., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
1/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
O Fallon
12/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., O Fallon IL Fire Department HQ, 1215 Taylor Rd
12/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Clare School, St. Clare School, 214 West 3rd Street
O'Fallon
12/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Illinois YMCA, 284 N Seven Hills
_______________
Washington
Nashville
12/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 533 East Legion Drive
12/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand
MO
Franklin
Gerald
12/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50
Pacific
12/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 111 Lamar Parkway
Saint Clair
12/29/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 515 East Springfield Road
Sullivan
12/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 528 N Church Street
Union
12/27/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 251 Union Plaza Drive
12/28/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Franklin Baptist Association, 785 Butterfield Drive
Washington
12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/21/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/22/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Four Rivers Family YMCA, 400 Grand Avenue
12/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/29/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
1/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
_______________
Jefferson
Festus
12/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Gold Star Harley-Davidson, 2435 Hwy 67
12/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive
Hillsboro
12/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Missouri Department of Social Services, 10325 Hwy 21
_______________
Randolph
Moberly
12/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sam's Health Mart Pharmacies 1 Moberly, 300 N. Morley
Saint Charles
O Fallon
12/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
12/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Missouri YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadow Dr
12/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middendorf Kredell Branch Library, 2750 Hwy K
Saint Charles
12/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Rd
12/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., City of St Charles Police Department, 1781 Zumbehl
Saint Peters
12/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
12/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
1/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
Saint Francois
Bonne Terre
12/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe Street
12/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Avenue
Farmington
12/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd
12/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 608 E Columbia
_______________
Saint Louis
Affton
12/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.
Ballwin
12/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ballwin VFW Post #6274, 115 Mimosa Ln.
12/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd
Chesterfield
12/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/21/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chesterfield Family YMCA, 16464 Burkhardt Place
12/23/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/30/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
1/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Clayton
12/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 106 N. Meramec
12/20/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Mid County, 7821 Maryland Ave
Eureka
12/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ignite Church, Leaders Save Lives, 1729 West 5th Street
12/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Eureka Hills, 500 Workman Rd
Fenton
12/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., RiverChase, 990 Horan Dr.
Florissant
12/29/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/30/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
Frontenac
12/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library, 1640 S Lindbergh
Kirkwood
12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood Family YMCA, 325 N. Taylor Ave.
12/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer
Maryland Heights
12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Edward Jones Family YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave
Saint Louis
12/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness Maplewood, 3256 Laclede Station Road
12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Side Missionary Baptist Church, 2677 DUNN RD.
12/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/19/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 7148 Forsyth Blvd
12/20/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave
12/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Rd
12/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grant's View Branch, 9700 Musick Rd
12/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Emerson YMCA, 3390 Pershall Road
12/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mid-County Family YMCA, 1900 Urban Dr.
12/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road
12/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital Northeast, 11133 Dunn Road
12/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Creve Coeur Memorial Post 397, 934 Rue De La Banque
12/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria
12/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue
12/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Lukes UMC, 2761 Telegraph Road
12/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunset Hills Parks & Recreation, 3915 South Lindbergh
12/28/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Olivette City Center, 1140 Dielman Rd
12/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
1/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
Wildwood
12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wildwood Family YMCA, 2641 MO-109
_______________
Saint Louis City
Saint Louis
12/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow
12/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Downtown YMCA at the MX, 605 Locust St
12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Park Rec Complex, 4343 West Florissant Street
12/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Complex, 930 Holly Hills
12/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., South City Family YMCA, 3150 Sublette Avenue
12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bayer YMCA, 5555 Page Ave
12/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
1/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
_______________
Warren
Warrenton
12/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jonesburg State Bank, 508 State Hwy 47
Save time during donation
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Health insights for donors
At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.
Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
