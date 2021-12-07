Limited-edition long-sleeved T-shirts for those who come to give around holidays

ST. LOUIS – Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. But as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.

To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Audacy Radio Holiday Heroes Blood Drive

One way you can help is by making one more blood donation before the Christmas holidays. Join the Red Cross, Audacy Radio of St. Louis and local YMCA’s of Greater and Metro St. Louis at the inaugural Holiday Heroes Blood Drive. Dec. 21-23. There are 20 locations to choose to from and all who present to donate will receive the aforementioned Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt these YMCA locations are offering a $0 Enrollment Fee for all donors who join the day of the blood drive. Make your appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, www.redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS and reference/enter sponsor code AUDACY.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 17-Jan. 2

IL

Christian

Taylorville

12/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Battle of the Badges -Taylorville, 202 N. Main St.

_______________

Clinton

Albers

12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jaycees Building, 301 Jaycee Drive

Bartelso

12/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Cecilia Parish Center, 304 South Washington

_______________

Coles

Charleston

12/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Harrison Street Church of God, 17996 Harrison St. Rd

12/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Post 1592 VFW, 1821 20th Street

12/23/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., The Villas Of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care, 738 18th Street

12/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., HOME CHURCH, 2350 East Madison

Mattoon

12/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue

_______________

Crawford

Flat Rock

12/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flat Rock Community Center, 310 West Second Street

Robinson

12/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 North Allen

_______________

Effingham

Effingham

12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Effingham County Farm Bureau, 1102 W. Evergreen

12/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

12/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

_______________

Fayette

Farina

12/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 West Madison Street

Saint Elmo

12/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Connection Church, 2230 US - 40

Jasper

Newton

12/17/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Avenue

Sainte Marie

12/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass

_______________

Jefferson

Belle Rive

12/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Belle Rive Missionary Baptist Church, 401 South Main Street

Mount Vernon

12/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Drury Inn and Suites, 145 North 44th Street

12/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

12/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie

_______________

Macoupin

Bunker Hill

12/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bunker Hill Fire Department, 123 W. Warren St.

_______________

Madison

Alton

12/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YWCA, 304 E. 3rd Street

Collinsville

12/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St

12/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

Edwardsville

12/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Rd

12/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)

Glen Carbon

12/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.

Maryville

12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Collinsville Maryville Troy YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive

Troy

12/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe

_______________

Marion

Centralia

12/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central City Lions Shelter, 310 S. Morrison St.

12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., City Hope Church, 1000 E. 3rd Street

12/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centralia Elks Lodge, 235 North Locust Street

Kinmundy

12/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kinmundy Christian Church, 225 N. Monroe Street

Salem

12/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, 416 Oglesby

Sandoval

12/22/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Lawrence Catholic Church, 412 N. Vine

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monroe County YMCA HTC Center, 9514 Caring Way

12/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

_______________

Richland

Olney

12/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olney Fire Department, 501 North Walnut Street

1/2/2022: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., St Joseph Stringtown Community Club, North Stringtown Road

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S Illinois Street

12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., East Belleville Center YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave

Fairview Heights

12/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/25/2021: 0 0.0. - 0 0.0., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

1/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

O Fallon

12/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., O Fallon IL Fire Department HQ, 1215 Taylor Rd

12/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Clare School, St. Clare School, 214 West 3rd Street

O'Fallon

12/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Illinois YMCA, 284 N Seven Hills

_______________

Washington

Nashville

12/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 533 East Legion Drive

12/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand

MO

Franklin

Gerald

12/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50

Pacific

12/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 111 Lamar Parkway

Saint Clair

12/29/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 515 East Springfield Road

Sullivan

12/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 528 N Church Street

Union

12/27/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 251 Union Plaza Drive

12/28/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Franklin Baptist Association, 785 Butterfield Drive

Washington

12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

Article continues after sponsor message

12/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/21/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/22/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Four Rivers Family YMCA, 400 Grand Avenue

12/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/29/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

1/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Festus

12/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Gold Star Harley-Davidson, 2435 Hwy 67

12/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

Hillsboro

12/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Missouri Department of Social Services, 10325 Hwy 21

_______________

Randolph

Moberly

12/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sam's Health Mart Pharmacies 1 Moberly, 300 N. Morley

Saint Charles

O Fallon

12/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

12/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Missouri YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadow Dr

12/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middendorf Kredell Branch Library, 2750 Hwy K

Saint Charles

12/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Rd

12/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., City of St Charles Police Department, 1781 Zumbehl

Saint Peters

12/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

12/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

1/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

12/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe Street

12/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Avenue

Farmington

12/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

12/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 608 E Columbia

_______________

Saint Louis

Affton

12/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.

Ballwin

12/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ballwin VFW Post #6274, 115 Mimosa Ln.

12/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd

Chesterfield

12/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/21/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chesterfield Family YMCA, 16464 Burkhardt Place

12/23/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/30/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

1/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Clayton

12/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 106 N. Meramec

12/20/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Mid County, 7821 Maryland Ave

Eureka

12/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ignite Church, Leaders Save Lives, 1729 West 5th Street

12/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Eureka Hills, 500 Workman Rd

Fenton

12/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., RiverChase, 990 Horan Dr.

Florissant

12/29/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/30/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Frontenac

12/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library, 1640 S Lindbergh

Kirkwood

12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood Family YMCA, 325 N. Taylor Ave.

12/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer

Maryland Heights

12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Edward Jones Family YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave

Saint Louis

12/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness Maplewood, 3256 Laclede Station Road

12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Side Missionary Baptist Church, 2677 DUNN RD.

12/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/19/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 7148 Forsyth Blvd

12/20/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave

12/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Rd

12/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grant's View Branch, 9700 Musick Rd

12/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Emerson YMCA, 3390 Pershall Road

12/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mid-County Family YMCA, 1900 Urban Dr.

12/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road

12/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital Northeast, 11133 Dunn Road

12/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Creve Coeur Memorial Post 397, 934 Rue De La Banque

12/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

12/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue

12/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Lukes UMC, 2761 Telegraph Road

12/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunset Hills Parks & Recreation, 3915 South Lindbergh

12/28/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Olivette City Center, 1140 Dielman Rd

12/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

1/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Wildwood

12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wildwood Family YMCA, 2641 MO-109

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

12/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow

12/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Downtown YMCA at the MX, 605 Locust St

12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Park Rec Complex, 4343 West Florissant Street

12/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Complex, 930 Holly Hills

12/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., South City Family YMCA, 3150 Sublette Avenue

12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bayer YMCA, 5555 Page Ave

12/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

1/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

12/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jonesburg State Bank, 508 State Hwy 47

Save time during donation

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

###

More like this:

Jul 28, 2024 - Critical Call For Blood and Platelet Donors: Help Save Lives Now With The Red Cross

Jun 12, 2024 - Please Give Now: Donors Needed To Protect Red Cross Blood Supply

Apr 24, 2024 - Race to Help Save Lives with the Red Cross in May

Mar 31, 2024 - Share Your Strength: Give Blood Platelets With The Red Cross

May 7, 2024 - Keep Hospitals Prepared, Give Blood With Red Cross in May

 