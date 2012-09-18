ALTON, IL – Committed volunteers are needed to donate blood at the American Red Cross blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, inside Alton Memorial Hospital’s cafeteria meeting rooms. Donors are needed to achieve the drive’s collection goal of 20 lifesaving pints of blood. Collection goals are based on the number of pints needed for patients at area hospitals, as well as patients throughout the country.

Simply call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information. All presenting donors get a T-shirt. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification, are required at check-in. Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 years old with a signed Red Cross parental/guardian consent form, and must weigh at least 110 pounds. High school students and other donors 18 years old and younger must also meet other height and weight requirements.

The American Red Cross needs all types of donors to keep up with the growing need for blood. Patients at more than 3,000 hospitals across the United States need your help.

With the volume of blood transfused to patients increasing at a rate of 6 percent to 8 percent per year, now more than ever, the Red Cross needs people to step forward and become regular blood donors. Although there is a constant need for blood, still only a small percentage of eligible people donate, and the average donor gives blood just 1.6 times per year.

