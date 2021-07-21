ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, in the cafe meeting rooms. This is the first blood drive at AMH open to the general public since the pandemic began.

To register for a time, please call Destanie Garrett at 314-341-6229 or email destanie.garrett@bjc.org. Please include your full name, phone number and email address if leaving a message. You can also register online at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=AltonMemorial.

Article continues after sponsor message

Courtesy of the American Red Cross, all donors will have a chance to win an exclusive VIP journey for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

Also, donors ages 18-24 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive tech package. There will be five total winners for all the area drives held in August. Each package includes:



One 13-inch MacBook Pro (256 GB, comes with USB-C charge cable & USB-C Power Adapter

One set of AirPods Pro

One USB-C digital AV Multiport Adapter

One $200 Apple Gift Card

More like this: