ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec, 16, in the cafe meeting rooms.

The general public as well as AMH employees are welcome to come and donate blood. All presenting donors are eligible for a $10 Amazon gift card, send to a valid email address.

To register for a time, please call Dave Whaley in Public Relations at AMH at 618-433-7947 or email david.whaley@bjc.org. Please include your full name, phone number, and email address if leaving a message.

You can also register online at https://www.redcrossblood.org then type in AltonMemorial in the top right corner of the home page.

