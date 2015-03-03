Red Cross blood donation opportunities March 16-31



Help neighbors through the Red Cross and become an everyday hero ST. LOUIS (March 2, 2015) — The American Red Cross encourages eligible blood donors to become everyday heroes by giving blood in celebration of Red Cross Month this March. Since 1943, every president has designated March as Red Cross Month – a time to recognize those who support the Red Cross. Local communities depend on the Red Cross, which relies on donations of time, money and blood to fulfill its humanitarian mission. It doesn’t take a cape or superpowers to be a hero. By donating blood, eligible donors can help save the lives of patients in need. Those who are unable to give blood can support blood donations by organizing a blood drive, volunteering to assist with Red Cross activities, or creating a SleevesUp virtual blood drive online at redcrossblood.org/SleevesUp - http://www.redcrossblood.org/sleevesup and asking others to make a lifesaving donation. To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org - http://www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Upcoming blood donation opportunities Ill. Bond Greenville 3/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 S 4th St 3/31/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Greenville Elementary School, 800 N Dewey St. Mulberry Grove 3/20/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mulberry Grove High School, 801 W. Wall St. Pocahontas 3/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pocahontas Grade School, 4 State Street, Clay Clay City 3/20/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clay City High School, 707 S Walnut Louisville 3/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North Clay Community High School, Hwy 45, Clinton Beckemeyer 3/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis St. Breese 3/18/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 N. Main St. Carlyle 3/19/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Carlyle Lake Visitors Center, 801 Lake Rd. 3/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Carlyle Lake Visitors Center, 801 Lake Rd. New Baden 3/18/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 100 E. Birch St., Coles Charleston 3/21/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Charleston Public Library, 712 6th Street 3/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Ballroom, 1720 7th Street, University Ballroom 3/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., SolixCMR LLC, 700 West Lincoln 3/25/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street 3/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Andrews Hall, 2150 7th St. Mattoon 3/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Ave 3/26/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple 3/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Buck Grove Church, 2377 N County Rd 650 E Oakland 3/25/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oakland High School, 410 N Logan St, Crawford Flat Rock 3/28/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Flat Rock Fire Department, 205 S Main Street Hutsonville 3/20/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover Street Palestine 3/24/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street Robinson 3/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highland Church of Christ, 500 West Highland Ave, Effingham Altamont 3/31/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Altamont Elementary School, 407 S. Edwards Edgewood 3/21/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Hall - Edgewood, 810 Route 37, Fayette Ramsey 3/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ramsey Grade School, 610 W 6th Street Vandalia 3/17/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 S. 3rd St. 3/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Country Store, 1603 E 900 Ave, Franklin Benton 3/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Benton Middle School, 1006 McKenzie St. Zeigler 3/25/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Zeigler Royalton High School, 4989 State Highway 148 North, Jefferson Mount Vernon 3/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Dodds Elementary School, 14975 E Bakerville Road 3/31/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Rend Lake Market Place Center, 200 Outlet Ave, Jersey Jerseyville 3/19/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St. 3/26/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Assembly of God Church (1AG), 500 Cross St., Madison Alton 3/18/2015: 2:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus 460, 405 East Fourth St 3/26/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., CNB Bank & Trust, 200 E. Homer Adams Parkway Bethalto 3/25/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St. Collinsville 3/18/2015: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Illinois State Police Department, 1100 East Port Plaza 3/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Collinsville Memorial Public Library, 408 West Main Godfrey 3/16/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road Granite City 3/19/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Gateway Regional Medical Center, 2100 Madison Ave. Hamel 3/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave. Highland 3/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr. Roxana 3/21/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rox Arena, #2 Park Drive, Marion Centralia 3/26/2015: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Moose Family Center, 1824 S. Poplar Kinmundy 3/27/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Kinmundy Community Center, 104 W 3rd St Salem 3/29/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 812 West Main, Monroe Valmeyer 3/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Valmeyer High School, 300 South Cedar Bluff Drive Waterloo 3/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW, 406 Veterens Dr., Pike Pleasant Hill 3/17/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Pleasant Hill Lions Club, 100 Fairgrounds Road, Randolph Chester 3/24/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street Coulterville 3/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street Steeleville 3/19/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Steeleville High School, 701 South Sparta Street, Richland Noble 3/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble First Christian Church, 131 N First St Olney 3/23/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., East Richland Elementary School, 1001 N Holly Rd 3/25/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Holiday, 1300 S West Street, Saint Clair Belleville 3/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Teresa Catholic Church, 1108 Lebanon Avenue 3/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., H & R Block, 2708 North Illinois 3/16/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Augustine of Canterbury, 1900 West Belle 3/19/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Belleville First Assembly of God, 900 Fair Oaks Drive Mascoutah 3/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood School, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160 3/28/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Holy Childhood School, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160 Swansea 3/26/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wolf Branch Middle School, 410 Huntwood Road, Shelby

Cowden 3/18/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 4th and Locust Shelbyville 3/19/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1000 West N. 6th, Washington Okawville 3/26/2015: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Okawville High School, 400 South Hanover Radom 3/16/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Michaels School, 52 South 3rd St

Mo. Crawford Cuba 3/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 7147, 704 East Washington Steelville 3/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Steelville Missouri High School, 17154 Highway 19, Franklin Gerald 3/25/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Calvary New Life Tabernacle Church, 140 West Industrial Sullivan 3/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Life Care Center of Sullivan, 875 Dunsford Court Washington 3/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street, Jefferson Arnold 3/27/2015: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 1701 Missouri State Rd. 3/29/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Arnold 14 Cine, 1912 Richardson Road Crystal City 3/23/2015: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Crystal City High School, 1100 Mississippi Festus 3/16/2015: 7:45 a.m. - 1 p.m., Jefferson R-7 High School, 1250 Dooling Hollow Road High Ridge 3/16/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church - High Ridge, 2735 High Ridge Blvd. Hillsboro 3/18/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Grandview High School, 11470 Highway C Imperial 3/26/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Seckman High School, 2800 Seckman Road 3/27/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Windsor High School, 6208 Highway 61/67 3/31/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Antonia Elementary School, 3901 State Road M, Saint Charles Dardenne Prairie 3/23/2015: 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., John Weldon Elementary School, 7370 Weldon Spring Rd Saint Charles 3/23/2015: 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Becky David Elementary School, 1155 Jungs Station Road 3/29/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 1424 1st Capitol Drive South 3/31/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Independence Elementary School, 4800 Meadows Pkwy Saint Peters 3/25/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles Community College Student Center, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive 3/25/2015: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Doctors Building, 10 Hospital Drive 3/26/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles Community College Student Center, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Saint Francois Bismarck 3/16/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bismarck High School, 1 Indian Trails Drive, PO Box 257 Desloge 3/30/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Parkside Elementary School, 100 North Parkside St Farmington 3/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lincoln Intermediate School, 708 S. Fleming Ave. Park Hills 3/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 401 Taylor Avenue 3/27/2015: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive, Saint Louis Ballwin 3/23/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd. Chesterfield 3/25/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Purser Center, 1851 Schoettler Clayton 3/18/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Mid County, 7821 Maryland Ave Ellisville 3/30/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John Church, 15800 Manchester Rd. Fenton 3/25/2015: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Louis College of Health Careers, 1297 North Highway Drive Florissant 3/21/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Faith Miracle Temple, 5320 N Hwy 67 3/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis County Library, 195 S New Florissant Road 3/29/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Christ The King UCC, 11370 Old Halls Ferry Road Kirkwood 3/22/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams Manchester 3/26/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Barretts Elementary School, 1780 Carman 3/30/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road Overland 3/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 3944, 10815 Midland Blvd Saint Louis 3/17/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, 150 N Elizabeth 3/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9907 Sappington Road 3/18/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 3/23/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., DTZ, 622 Emerson Road 3/23/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Casa Dia Montessori, 610 Kinswood Lane 3/24/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., DTZ, 721 Emerson 3/28/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Lukes UMC, 2761 Telegraph Road 3/28/2015: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Doc's Harley Davidson, 930 S. Kirkwood Road Wildwood 3/22/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Albans Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road, Saint Louis City Saint Louis 3/17/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Metropolitan St Louis Psychiatric Center, 5351 Delmar 3/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills 3/23/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Peabody Plaza, 701 Market Street 3/24/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Simon Recreation Center, 3639 Laclede Avenue 3/25/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mathews Dickey Boys and Girls Club, 4245 N Kingshighway 3/31/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd, Warren Marthasville 3/31/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul United Church of Christ, 103 South 2nd St., Washington Potosi 3/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Potosi, 10479 State Highway P

How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org - http://www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. About the American Red Cross The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org - http://www.redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross - http://www.twitter.com/redcross. If you would rather not receive future communications from The American Red Cross, let us know by clicking here. - http://RedCross.pr-optout.com/OptOut.aspx?1955377x64741x197149x2x1529275x24000x6&Email=support%40riverbender.com

The American Red Cross, 431 18th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20006 United States Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip