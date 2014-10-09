GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Office of Sustainability, CJD e-Cycling and the Riverbend Growth Association (RBGA), are hosting a community eWaste drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 25, in the Tolle Lane parking lot across from L&C’s Godfrey campus.

Illinois law prohibits landfill disposal of electronic devices, including televisions and computers, and some companies charge as much as $20 to dispose of them for residents.

“This is the third year of Illinois’ e-waste law that requires all electronic waste to be disposed of responsibly,” said Director of Sustainability Nate Keener. “L&C eWaste drives provide an easy, free outlet for people to recycle their electronics. With CJD’s help since 2012, we have prevented more than 70 tons of hazardous electronic waste from entering landfills.”

CJD e-Cycling will take items for free, providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics.

The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:

* Anything with a cord, and anything metal

* Computers, monitors, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)

* Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers

* Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players

* Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.

* VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)

* Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture

* Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment

* Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.

* White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.

* Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment (call to verify equipment)

* Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)

* Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.

* Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers

* Old motors, non PCB Type transformers and other electrical equipment

* Car and rechargeable household batteries and lead items

* Non-ferrous metals

The following are items that will not be accepted:

* CRT TVs, Console TVs and Projection TVs

* Radioactive materials

* Hazardous Materials (Oil/Antifreeze/Paint)

* Non-Electronics (Tires/wood/asbestos/office waste/furniture/fiberglass/insulation/Roofing/Dirt)

* Flammable Materials

* Other Hazardous Materials (Pesticides/Oil Filters/Air Bags/Lead/Mercury Switches/Fluorescent Lights)

* Explosives (Fire Arms/Ammunition/Shells)

· PCBs (Capacitors/Transformers/Ballast)

Please note, only one CRT monitor per tower. CRT monitors will not be accepted without a tower.

For more information, contact Keener at (618) 468-2782 or by e-mail at nkeener@lc.edu. Contact CJD eRecycling at cjd.ecycling@gmail.com or by phone at (618) 433-9200.

