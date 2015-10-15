GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Office of Sustainability, CJD e-Cycling and the RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) are hosting a community eWaste drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, in the Tolle Lane parking lot across from L&C’s Godfrey campus.



Illinois law prohibits landfill disposal of electronic devices, including televisions and computers.



“This is the fourth year of Illinois’ e-waste law that requires all electronic waste to be disposed of responsibly,” said L&C Director of Sustainability Nate Keener. “L&C eWaste drives provide an easy, mostly free outlet for people to recycle their electronics. With CJD’s help since 2012, we have prevented more than 70 tons of hazardous electronic waste from entering landfills.”

CJD e-Cycling will take most items for free, providing community members with a secure, environmentally-friendly option for discarding used electronics.

The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:

Anything with a cord, and anything metal

Computers, monitors, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.) **See note below about Limited Items**

Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers

Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players

Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.

VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)

Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture

Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment

Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.

White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.

Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment (call to verify equipment)

Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)

Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.

Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers

Old motors, non PCB Type transformers and other electrical equipment

Car and rechargeable household batteries and lead items

Non-ferrous metals

The following are items that will not be accepted:

Radioactive materials

Hazardous Materials (Oil/Antifreeze/Paint)

Non-Electronics (Tires/wood/asbestos/office waste/furniture/fiberglass/insulation/Roofing/Dirt)

Flammable Materials

Other Hazardous Materials (Pesticides/Oil Filters/Air Bags/Lead/Mercury Switches/Fluorescent Lights)

Explosives (Fire Arms/Ammunition/Shells)

PCBs (Capacitors/Transformers/Ballast)

Article continues after sponsor message

The following are items that are accepted only on a limited basis:

1 CRT Monitor per Tower

Fee items (Customer will receive a voucher of equal value for CJD Resell Store in return):

CRT TVs ($5-$25)

Console TVs ($5-$25)

Projection TVs ($5-$25)

CRT Monitors without Tower ($5-$25)

Please note, only one CRT monitor per tower will be accepted. CRT monitors will not be accepted without a tower.

For more information, contact Keener at (618) 468-2782 or by e-mail at nkeener@lc.edu.

More like this: