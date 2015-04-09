ODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Office of Sustainability, along with CJD e-Cycling and the Riverbend Growth Association (RBGA), is hosting a community eWaste drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18, in the Tolle Lane parking lot across from L&C’s Godfrey campus.

“This is the fourth year of Illinois’ e-waste law that requires all electronic waste to be disposed of responsibly,” said L&C Director of Sustainability Nate Keener. “L&C eWaste drives provide an easy, free outlet for people to recycle their electronics. With CJD’s help since 2012, we have prevented more than 75 tons of hazardous electronic waste from entering landfills.”

CJD e-Cycling will take items for free, providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics. However, unlike in years past, TVs will no longer be accepted.

Illinois law prohibits landfill disposal of electronic devices, including televisions and computers, and some companies charge as much as $20 to dispose of them for residents.

The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:

* Most things with a cord, and anything metal

* Computers, monitors (with the tower), printers, cables, keyboards, mice, etc.

* Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers

* Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players

* Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.

* VCR, stereos, audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)

* Holiday lights, metal decorations, metal furniture

* Electrical, cabling, communication machinery and equipment

* Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.

* White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.

* Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment (call to verify equipment)

* Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)

* Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.

* Air conditioners, refrigerators, humidifiers

* Old motors, non-PCB Type transformers and other electrical equipment

* Car and rechargeable household batteries and lead items

* Non-ferrous metals

The following are items that will not be accepted:

Article continues after sponsor message



* CRT TVs, console TVs and projection TVs

* Radioactive materials

* Hazardous materials (Oil/Antifreeze/Paint)

* Non-electronics (tires/wood/asbestos/office waste/furniture/fiberglass/insulation/roofing/dirt)

* Flammable materials

* Other hazardous materials (pesticides/oil filters/air bags/lead/mercury switches/fluorescent lights)

* Explosives (fire arms/ammunition/shells)

· PCBs (capacitors/transformers/ballast)

Please note, only one CRT monitor per tower. CRT monitors will not be accepted without a tower.

For more information, contact Keener at (618) 468-2782 or by email at nkeener@lc.edu . Contact CJD Ecycling at cjd.ecycling@gmail.com or by phone at (618) 659-9006.

More like this: