GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Office of Sustainability, along with CJD e-Cycling and the Riverbend Growth Association (RBGA), is hosting an eWaste drive this October for the community.



Illinois law prohibits landfill disposal of electronic devices, including televisions and computers, and some companies charge as much as $20 to dispose of them for residents.



“The Digital Age has made our lives easier in a number of ways, but because some of our fancy gadgets quietly contain mercury, lead, barium, chromium, cadmium and other elements that can wreak havoc on our environment as well as our health, they need to be disposed of properly,” said Nate Keener, with L&C Sustainability.



CJD e-Cycling will take those same items for free, providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics. The drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. October 5 and 6 in the Tolle Lane parking lot across from Lewis and Clark’s Godfrey campus.



The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:

Anything with a cord, and anything metal

Computers, monitors, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)

Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers

Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players

Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.

VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)

TVs - all sizes ($5 donations accepted to help offset recycling costs)

Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture

Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment

Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.

White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.

Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment (call to verify equipment)

Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)

Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.

Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers

Old motors, non PCB Type transformers and other electrical equipment

Car and rechargeable household batteries and lead items

Non-ferrous metals

For more information, contact Keener at (618) 468-2782 or by e-mail at nkeener@lc.edu. Contact CJD eRecycling at cjd.ecycling@gmail.com or by phone at (618) 972-0107.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: