GODFREY - The East End Improvement Association (EEIA) Village of Godfrey Candidate Forum Thursday live on Riverbender.com was comprehensive, spirited and focused on several issues for the future. The Village of Godfrey's Forum was co-sponsored by the North Alton Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC).

Don Huber, a long-time East End Improvement Association member and the former Alton Township Supervisor, moderated the event.

The forums can were heard live on both Big Z Media platforms; 107.1FM and 1570AM.

Village clerk candidates Bethany A. Bohn and Kevin Botterbush Sr. started off the forum with presentations, followed by all the village trustee candidates Jeffery R. Weber, Sarah Woodman, Nathan L. Schrumpf, Rick Lauschke and James Ward.

Incumbent Mayor Mike McCormick and challenger Mark Stewart, also a trustee, were the showcase part of the event.

McCormick talked about his last several years as mayor of the Village of Godfrey and the accomplishments. He said he has been a resident for 50 years and owned a business there. He said his wife, Linda, owns the Cookie Factory. He also mentioned serving with several community organizations and asked for village residents' votes.

Stewart has been a resident for 35 years and talked about his professional work in finances and computer work and has been a village trustee since 1997. He said he has served the village with commitment and dedication ever since. He also said he has an antique store and is committed to the new possible role as mayor of Godfrey.

Full details of all the candidate discussions are on the Riverbender.com video below:

