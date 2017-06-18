EDWARDSVILLE – An estimated record number of participants ran through the streets of Glen Carbon Saturday morning for the annual Covered Bridge Run, one of the main events of the town's annual homecoming festivities. Runs of five kilometers (3.1 miles), five miles and a mile-long fun run were on the program for the morning.

“We'll probably have about 550 runners,” said race coordinator Jen Schaller about the participant turnout for the event. “It will be record participation. It's perfect weather (the temperature was in the upper 70s with clearing skies following some early-morning thunderstorms); it's a little warm, but we do have ice towels on the course and plenty of water.”

The run supports the homecoming events each year. “We give a lot back to the runners,” Schaller said. “We have the Silver Creek bluegrass band here this morning (providing music during the event) and festivities all day (following the run). Everybody is having fun this morning.

“It's a great event.”

The Covered Bridge run was the third jewel of the Goshen Triple Crown race series in the area, which also consisted of the Run for Bonifest 5K on Memorial Day weekend, the Route 66 10K run June 10 and the Covered Bridge Run Saturday. Keith Meyer won the 5K men's competition and Kaide Jackstadt won the women's 5K fun, while Luke Padesky and Roxanne Patrylak on the five-mile runs on the day.

The annual homecoming festivities take place each Father's Day weekend in Glen Carbon; this year's event marked the village's 125th anniversary of incorporation in 1892.

GLEN CARBON HOMECOMING

COVERED BRIDGE RACE 5K RESULTS

OVERALL MEN (TOP 15)

Keith Meyer, no hometown, 16:00.1; Cody Snyder, Edwardsville, 19:35.9; Andrew Meng, Edwardsville, 19:39.9; Kevin Merrick, Glen Carbon, 19:47.4; Jorge Garcia, Glen Carbon, 19:59.1; Deric Patton, Troy, 20:03.3; Alex Agne, St. Louis, 20:17.3; Brandon Winkleman, Edwardsville, 20:25.8; Andrew Bertman, Jerseyville, 20:23; Zachary Druhe, Granite City, 20:40.2; Derek Banning, no hometown, 21:06.6; David Behnen, Glen Carbon, 21:09.7; Jackson Draper, no hometown, 21:17.8; Brendan McDaniels, no hometown, 21:28.1; Jarrod Leckrone, Moro, 21:34.1

MALE AGE GROUP WINNERS

Xavier Wilson, 12-U, 25:34.9; Meng, 13-19; Benning, 20-24; Snyder, 25-29; Tony Borgic, 30-34, 32:41.6; Merrick 35-39; Behnen, 40-44; Scott Morrison, 45-49, 21:39.7; Anthony Nicholson, 50-54, 22:09.9; Tim Mislan, 55-59, 28:02.3; Jeff Hoyt, 60-64, 22:27;3; Rick Amend, 65-69, 31:17.4; Michael Reinhards, 70-and-over, 26:16.1

OVERALL WOMEN (TOP 15)

Kaide Jackstadt, Glen Carbon, 19:24.5; Lydia Roller, Staunton, 21:11.3; Miranda Willi, Glen Carbon, 21:48.9; Jessica Borror, Highland, 22:10.6; Maddie Miller, Glen Carbon, 23:59.7; Jennifer Mossman, Glen Carbon, 24:11.9; Kristi Pashai, Belleville, 24:29.9; Rachael Leckrone, Moro, 24:34.2; Becca Bledsoe, Edwardsville, 24:34.2; Rhonda Nemsky, Glen Carbon, 24:57.7; Alyson West, Granite City, 25:05.4; Paula Birke, Glen Carbon, 25:40.4; Kaitlyn Loyet, Glen Carbon, 25:57.8; Megan Beachum, Bunker Hill, 26:07.8; Janie Palm, Bunker Hill, 26:37.8

FEMALE AGE GROUP WINNERS

Addie Lingafelter, 12-U, 29:34.3; Roller, 13-19; Bledsoe, 20-24; Willi, 25-29; Pashia, 30-34; Mossman, 35-39; Palm, 40-44; Kelly McHoney, 45-49, 30:01.9; Vilma Wood, 50-54, 26:59; Kris Field, 55-59, 34:13; Paula Mondloh, 60-64, 36:07.6; Joy Honnegger, 65-69, 29:06.6; Joyce Arnold, 70-and-over, 51:40.4

GLEN CARBON HOMECOMING

COVERED BRIDGE RUN 5-MILE RESULTS

OVERALL MEN (TOP 15)

Luke Padesky, St. Louis, 27:58.4; Justin Wieduwilt, Collinsville, 28:42.3; Jon Yoch, Glen Carbon, 28:45.6; Colby Garman, Caseyville, 28:53.9; Matthew Shearer, Glen Carbon, 29:22.6; Bobby Willholt, Glen Carbon, 29:39.7; Adam Sohl, George, Iowa, 30:08.3; Patrick Hoffman, Fedrica, Del., 31:48.4; Jack Perulfi, Edwardsville, 32:28.5; James Perulfi, Edwardsville, 32:44.5; Dan Herich, St. Louis, 33:06.9; Bart Smith, Glen Carbon, 33:13.4; Tony Galanti, Bethalto, 33:27.5; Tom Donaldson, Edwardsville, 33:49.6; James Ferguson, Edwardsville, 34:14.5

MALE AGE GROUP WINNERS

Drew Suhre, 12-U, 37:36; Jack Perulfi, 13-19; Sohl, 20-24; Yoch, 25-29; Wieduwilt, 30-34; Garman, 35-39; James Perulfi, 40-44; Ferguson, 45-49; Ryan Yoch, 50-54, 34:35.2; Mark Bradley, 55-59, 38:43.9; Bill Doerr, 60-64, 39:30.8; Dan Marshall, 65-69, 45:16.2; Alfred Higgins, 70-and-over, 46:25.2

OVERALL WOMEN (TOP 15)

Roxanne Patrylak, Collinsville, 34:28.4; Jaycie Hudson, Edwardsville, 34:44; Rebecca Bradley, Edwardsville, 35:10.4; Joy Twentyman, Redmond, Wash., 36:08.4; Casey Gilliam, Staunton, 36:41.4; Anne-Marie Moran, St. Charles, Mo., 37:16.2; Regina Collins, O'Fallon, 37:28.9; Lauren Waymire, Glen Carbon, 37:57.1; Mary Druyesteyn, St. Louis, 38:14.9; Pamela Campbell, Hoffman, Ill., 38:48.2; Erin Boerm, Maryville, 39:01.1; Bethany Riechmann, Glen Carbon, 39:04.9; Rosemary Suremann, no hometown, 39:48; Brittany Newman, Dow, 39:55.1; Danielle Weems, Edwardsville, 40:07.8

FEMALE AGE-GROUP WINNERS

Ella Heddinghaus, 12-U, 48.38.9; Adelin Oser, 13-19, 41:06.3; Twentyman, 20-24; Newman, 25-29; Suremann, 30-34; Gilliam, 35-39; Druyesteyn, 40-44; Collins, 45-49; Bradley, 50-54; Campbell, 55-59; Janet Angell, 60-64, 45:57.1; Janet Hupp, 65-69, 1:01:14.9

